In SC's first coronavirus hotspot, lessons learned could help handle new spike in cases

Weeks after becoming South Carolina’s first coronavirus hotspot, Kershaw County is beginning to return to normal.

Testing sites have jumped from one to nearly a dozen across the region in a matter of weeks, more than $740,000 has been doled out to local businesses through a disaster relief fund and community leaders have a pipeline to personal protective equipment that didn’t exist just a month ago.

But county leaders have cast a wary eye on the litany of data coming out of the state’s public health agency that suggests another outbreak could be imminent. Like the rest of the state, cases in Kershaw County tripled in June compared to May.

But if it returns with strength, officials in this rural Midlands county of just more than 66,000 believe they’re ready for it. It’s the 22nd most populated county, but ranks 15th by total number of positive coronavirus cases.

Kershaw County was one of the first places in the state where the virus was detected, in early March. Now, its hospital occupancy rate is nearly 70 percent, close to the state average, with more than 700 confirmed cases.

"We didn't really ever plateau enough to be out of the first wave of it," Kershaw County Administrator Vic Carpenter said.

As of Friday, masks were required to be worn in any public venue within limits of Kershaw's main city, Camden.

“This is the right thing to do. I’m happy we don’t have to say, ‘What if’ today,” Camden Mayor Alfred Drakeford said before the Town Council vote. The county hasn't yet adopted a mask mandate.

Meanwhile, county leaders have found new partners that allow the county to be self-sufficient in getting personal protection equipment.

Hengst North America, located in Camden’s Steeplechase Industrial Park, announced plans in March to produce 85,000 face masks per day, shifting away from its production of automotive filtration systems.

Dean Riddle, the company’s human resources director, said workers “went from inspiration to perspiration mode” once the transition was finalized.

Carpenter said that gear, along with supplies from other providers, has allowed the county to stockpile personal protective equipment for rapid deployment to first responders, nursing homes and other frontline locations.

Kershaw County helped launch mobile testing sites that have become common across the state.

Sandhills Medical Foundation in Camden was among the earliest adopters of drive-through coronavirus testing in the state, setting up a site in mid-March. Now, there are nine such locations spread across Kershaw County.

Elgin Mayor Melissa Emmons is watching these preparations closely. This unincorporated part of the county — population 1,627 based on U.S. Census estimates — is in the 29045 ZIP code, which has 239 reported cases, but may be hiding up to 1,468, according to state public health data.

Because the town straddles Kershaw and Richland counties, Emmons said it’s difficult to pin down an epicenter, though Emmons said the Kershaw County numbers “are not near as high” as the cumulative figures suggest.

But just a half year away from Elgin’s 45th annual Catfish Stomp, Emmons hopes the virus will abate enough for the popular pre-Christmas festival to fill Potter Community Park, which remains closed to the public.

“Everything is up in the air right now,” Emmons said.

Two years ago, leaders in Kershaw County established an emergency relief fund, setting aside budget surpluses in case of a financial crisis brought on by a disaster. Since then, it’s grown to nearly $2 million and was used for the first time to set up a small business and nonprofit relief program.

As of July 1, nearly $800,000 has dispensed to 242 recipients, who have used their money to hire back staff, purchase supplies or upgrade facilities. Each check averaged just more than $3,000.

"It was determined to be a grant, not a loan, to help keep them afloat," Carpenter said.

In addition to direct financial aid, Carpenter said his office is a resource local businesses have tapped into for an understanding of the various state and federal guidelines that have been implemented over the past several months.

"We developed a much greater level of communication with our industries small and and large in the county to try and support and help them," he said. "We have kind of put it into a much higher gear. A lot of these smaller ones, they don't have an in-house legal staff or anything like that, so they're not getting the kind of direction that they would like."

The county's funds came just in time for Terry Coleman, who runs an automotive repair shop just off U.S. Highway 21 in Camden.

“I thank the county for doing that. The money that they gave, it helped a lot. We weren't behind on anything but once we got rolling, I got some stuff paid off and ahead of things,” Coleman said. “Thanks to the Lord, we hadn’t missed a day. We were blessed, that’s all I can keep saying.”