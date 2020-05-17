In SC's first coronavirus hot spot, elective surgeries resume as life gets back to normal

COLUMBIA — In South Carolina’s first coronavirus hotspot, a nearly century-old hospital became the face of crisis.

As the mysteriously powerful disease started its spread, administrators at KershawHealth in Camden sealed the facility from the public, doubled its ventilator capacity and stopped all non-essential medical procedures ahead of formal requests from Gov. Henry McMaster.

Personal protective equipment, nasal swabs, masks and gloves were a common sight here, before residents in other parts of the state learned to become familiar with the look.

So when the 119-bed hospital founded in 1913 recently began accepting patients for elective procedures earlier this month, it came as a relief to Terri Horton.

“When this first started, I used to say, ‘If people didn’t know where Camden was, they sure do now,'" said Horton, a member of the hospital’s board of visitors. “When the big things like this start happening again, it’s kind of like everything’s getting back to normal.”

This rural county, about 30 miles northeast of Columbia, had an infection rate that outpaced the rest of the state as recently as early April. When state health officials released information on which ZIP codes had the most positive tests, Camden’s 29020 led the way, with 630 likely cases.

As social distancing guidelines have started to loosen, hospitals around South Carolina have been able to reactivate elective procedures, such as hip replacements, colonoscopies and liposuctions that are a major funding stream for them.

KershawHealth has added precautions as these treatments ramp up.

Doctors and nurses will wear personal protective equipment at all times, and be screened for the virus daily. Officials are also limiting the number of patients being accepted for procedures, evaluating on a weekly basis whether volume can increase.

“While we are confident that we have the resources and capabilities to expand services safely at this time, if at any point we determine that is no longer the case, we will immediately reverse course,” said Tallulah Holmstrom, the hospital’s chief medical officer.

Bringing the services back to the area is another indicator that life is slowly returning to its pre-pandemic routine, County Council chairman Julian Burns said.

“To this point, medical considerations were weighted overwhelmingly, at the expense of our society and economy,” he said. “We accept the challenge of full renewal, preserving hygienic discipline while opening up.”

Adding KershawHealth to the roster of stores and restaurants around it that have begun to open sends an optimistic message, Horton said.

“People are getting more out and about, but are still cautious,” Horton said. “I think everyone is feeling a little more confident about things.”

In addition to the optics, resuming elective procedures will help offset the financial losses hospitals have shouldered because of their extended shutdowns, analysts say.

“These elective procedures … are profitable revenue sources that balance losses from many other acute care services,” Jim Blake, managing director of healthcare consulting firm KaufmanHall, wrote in an April “national hospital flash report.”

Merritt Hawkins, a physician recruit firm, reported that results of a 2019 survey of more than 5,500 hospitals showed four types of specialists — invasive cardiologists, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons and cardiovascular surgeons — all generated more than $3 million a year for their affiliated facilities.

Hospitals canceled many appointments in order to preserve protective gear and stave off avoidable infections. Mass layoffs followed as the cancellations slashed sources of cash. Many other staff have seen hours, pay, or both cut dramatically.

State Rep. Ivory Thigpen, a Columbia Democrat who is a chiropractor, said letting hospitals open their doors to patients with non-emergency needs is sound policy. Across the state, at least 4,225 hospital workers have filed for unemployment since March 15, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“I do know that when this pandemic first presented itself on our shores, if we would have been preemptive and done some preventative measures, but given where we were at the time, I do think the measures (taken) were appropriate,” Thigpen said. “When you think about the economic impact of our hospital systems, they do have to get back to treating patients, but that does not mean we need to throw away all precautions.”