In SC, the majority of people who have gotten the vaccine are women. Here's why.

With about one in 10 people in South Carolina now vaccinated, one of the clearest divisions between who has had a shot to the arm and who hasn't is men and women.

About 60 percent of the people who have gotten at least one dose are women, according to data released Feb. 15 by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Dr. Divya Ahuja, an infectious disease physician and member of the state's vaccine advisory committee, said during a weekly meeting most of the difference can be attributed to the fact that the majority of the health care workforce is comprised of women. Health care staff was among the first to be eligible for the vaccine.

Women also make up a greater share of the population living in nursing homes, which were also in the first eligibility group for the vaccine.

But he said it also doesn't account for the full picture.

"Women tend to access care much more freely and willingly than men do," Ahuja said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 655 confirmed, 237 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 429,494 confirmed, 62,875 probable.

Percent positive: 9.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 50 confirmed, 12 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,248 confirmed, 869 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 76 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

44th, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (76), Horry (68) and Richland (49) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 43 new cases on Feb. 17, while Berkeley counted 24 and Dorchester saw 22.

Deaths

Of the 50 new, confirmed deaths reported, 13 were in people 35 to 64 years old; the remainder were among people age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,205 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 17, 278 were in the ICU and 162 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

If you're not a teacher, 65 or older, a health care worker or a resident of a long-term care facility, it could be a couple of months before you're eligible for a vaccine in South Carolina.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, said during a Feb. 17 meeting the state is unlikely to move to the next eligibility phase "until the end of March or moving into April, so we're talking about springtime before we transition."

Bell's estimate was based on the current weekly shipments of vaccines to the state.