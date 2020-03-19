In SC's coronavirus hot zone, drive-thru testing on the way

CAMDEN — Drive-thru testing service for the new coronavirus is en route to Kershaw County, where it has hit South Carolina hardest.

Starting Monday, the Sandhills Medical Foundation will begin offering on-site screening for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus that so far has sickened 63 people in the state, including 25 in this rural Midlands community.

“We can handle floods and hurricanes, but this is a special kind of enemy we can’t see. And just like in our winning football teams, we’ve got an offense and we’ve got a defense,” Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns said. “Right now, we’ve been on the defense for too long.”

A partnership between the local health care provider and LabCorp will ensure that up to 18 people a day can be tested for the virus, with any positive results being fed to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Sandhills CEO Stan Wardlaw said.

As of Thursday afternoon, DHEC had reported 63 confirmed cases of the illness, 25 of them in Kershaw County.

The actual number of South Carolinians who have contracted the virus could be higher than that, as public health officials don’t know how many people have been tested through private laboratories.

And access to the materials is also limited.

With curbside virus screening sites popping up around the state in greater numbers, officials hope to get a better handle of just how prevalent the potentially deadly pathogen is.

“Testing is crucial for containment,” state Rep. Laurie Slade Funderburk, D-Camden, said Thursday in a news conference where Kershaw County’s program was unveiled. “More testing means that our health system is better able to respond to cases and we are able to track contact with known cases and notify them that they may have been exposed.”

Funderburk left the event early to be at the General Assembly in time for an afternoon vote by the House of Representatives authorizing $45 million in reserves be funneled to DHEC for coronavirus prevention, detection and containment efforts.

The emergency funding request by Gov. Henry McMaster was approved earlier this week in the Senate.

Democratic Sen. Vincent Sheheen of Camden said the funds will help, but they need to be joined with government action.

“On a statewide level … our public health agency has been underfunded and undermanned for the last decade and we are seeing the effects of that,” he said. “It's critically important statewide we focus on two things: ramping up manpower to deal with the crisis we're experiencing and doing everything it takes to get more medical supplies to our physicians in this community and around the state.”

Meanwhile, Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford said a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and public gatherings in the city are banned until further notice. The rule doesn’t apply to first responders and people who need to travel for work.

Testing recipients must be prescreened and approved before they can receive treatment. People seeking services must call 877-529-4339 for a telephone diagnostic.

The tests are being conducted at the Kershaw Mental Health Center at 2611 Liberty Hill Road in Camden. Wardlaw said people can expect the process to take about 30 minutes.