In SC's coronavirus hot zone, drive-thru testing on the way

CAMDEN — Drive-thru testing services for the coronavirus is en route to Kershaw County, where the disease has hit South Carolina hardest.

Starting Monday, the Sandhills Medical Foundation will begin offering on-site screening for the illness that so far has sickened 63 people in the state, including 25 here.

It's a partnership between the local healthcare provider and LabCorp, which is providing enough equipment for officials to run 18 tests a day, Sandhills Medical Foundation CEO Stan Wardlaw said.

"Testing is crucial for containment," state Rep. Laurie Slade Funderburk, D-Camden, said on Thursday during a press conference where the program was unveiled.

Testing recipients must be prescreened and approved before they be treated. People seeking services must call 877-529-4339 and receive a diagnostic by telephone.

The tests are being conducted at the Kershaw County Mental Health Center, located at 2611 Liberty Hill Road in Camden.

"One of the most important steps we are taking is right here. We think this is an important step in controlling the virus and giving our citizens a peace of mind," said state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Camden.