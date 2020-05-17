Thousands of South Carolina lottery players are eligible for refunds of their ticket purchases, even if the tickets turned out to be winners.

It's an unusual situation resulting from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

What happened was, ticket sales for the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries slowed down as people were urged to stay at home, so lottery officials responded by reducing the minimum grand prizes starting April 11.

Lotteries are not raffles. The number of people playing doesn't change the odds of winning the jackpot, which at 1 in 292,201,338 for the Powerball sounds about on par with the odds of being hit by lightning while being attacked by a shark. But fewer players buying tickets means there's less money to fund the cost of prizes.

So, the starting Powerball jackpot was reduced from $40 million to $20 million, and instead of increasing by at least $10 million each time there's no winner, it now increases by at least $2 million. Mega Millions made similar changes.

One problem with that prize-reduction plan was, South Carolina lottery players had already purchased about 10,000 multi-drawing tickets, and the jackpot prizes were reduced after those tickets for future drawings had been bought. Multi-draw tickets can be purchased for up to 20 consecutive drawings, which would cover every drawing for 10 weeks.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and there are two drawing each week for each lottery. So, someone who bought a multi-draw ticket for the maximum 20 consecutive Powerball drawings would have paid $40. The same goes for Mega Millions.

Presumably to avoid getting sued, the South Carolina Lottery announced that people who bought multi-drawing tickets for those lotteries prior to April 2, when the prize changes were announced, could get their money back for each drawing held April 11 or later for Powerball and April 10 or later for Mega Millions.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

If all the refunds are claimed, they will add up to $126,436, according to the state Lottery Commission.

More than a month after the refund policy was announced, photocopies of just 185 tickets had been submitted for refunds, out of an estimated 10,000 eligible. The deadline to claim refunds is July 30.

One interesting twist is that ticket costs will be refunded, even if the ticket was a winner. Both of the lotteries in question have multiple smaller prizes with higher odds of winning, worth as little as $2 in the Mega Millions and $4 in the Powerball, so it's quite possible that some people both won money and are eligible to have the cost of their ticket refunded.

"Powerball and Mega Millions tickets cannot be canceled, meaning tickets eligible for a refund are still valid to win a prize in the drawing for which they were purchased," the S.C. Education Lottery said in its announcement.

To get a refund, eligible multi-draw ticket purchasers need to fill out a form available on sceducationlottery.com and mail it in with a copy of the eligible ticket.

The refunds are the base ticket price — $2 per eligible drawing. People who paid an extra dollar for Powerball's Powerplay option or the Megaplier option for Mega Millions won't get that money back, because those options only increase the value of prizes lower than the grand prize, and those prizes didn't change.

So, many thousands of people are owed refunds, and the vast majority have not claimed them. It's not a large amount of money, but it's free money for those who qualify.