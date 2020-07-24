In-person school start unlikely for most Charleston students, superintendent says

It’s unlikely that most Charleston County students will be able to start the school year in person.

A full return to in-person instruction on Sept. 8 — the newly proposed first day of school — would be difficult to achieve because of the high level of COVID-19 activity in the area, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said Friday in a district reopening task force meeting.

"We might offer a temporary option of starting back on Sept. 8 with remote learning," she said. "Unless there’s some miraculous falloff in the infection rates in our area in the next three weeks, that’s what we’ll have to do for the majority of our children whose parents want them to come back in person."

Regardless of which reopening plan the school board selects, the district will prioritize bringing small groups of students who have the most need for in-person learning back to the classroom.

"There are some who are extremely in need of in-person services just as quickly as we can get it to them," she said.

School board members gave initial approval to a reopening plan last week that would bring as many students as possible back to the classroom for five days a week if COVID-19 conditions permit.

Schools that can’t bring all students back safely because of factors such as school bus availability, class size or building capacity will use an alternating schedule in which some students attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and the rest attend Thursdays and Fridays.

In the same meeting, board members approved a measure to delay the first day of school until Sept. 8, three weeks later than originally planned.

Both the calendar change and the reopening plan will need a second board vote on Monday before becoming official.

If the disease activity doesn't improve, the district might start the school year entirely online for the first 30 days, Postlewait said. In person learning could then be phased in when it's deemed "safe and feasible."

The district has not finalized what metrics it will use to determine whether COVID-19 conditions are safe enough to allow students and teachers to return to the classroom. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said district leaders are working with the Medical University of South Carolina to determine what those criteria will look like.

The S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control has identified three measures it uses to determine if disease activity in a county is low, medium or high. Some school districts, including Dorchester District 2, will rely on these classifications to select their final reopening model.

CCSD will keep these metrics in mind, but district leaders hope to establish more detailed, specific criteria that might allow some schools to bring small groups of students back.

If the board approves the revised reopening plan, the district will immediately send parents a survey where they'll be asked to select their preferred enrollment option for their children.

Parents will likely be able to choose from two major options: Sending their child back for in-person instruction once the district deems it safe to do so, or enrolling them in the district's virtual academy program.

The virtual academy is available for all K-12 students. If enrolled, elementary and middle school students would need to commit to the program for a minimum of nine weeks. High school students would need to commit for one full semester.

"Our perspective is the Virtual Academy is intended for those families that, almost from the beginning of this process, knew that going back to school is not the right fit for them," said CCSD Chief Academy Officer Karolyn Belcher.

The option could include families with immunocompromised children or who felt an online-only school day worked well for them.

Once the district's plan is approved, CCSD will also survey teachers on what their preferences are.

"Some are very, very afraid to come back to schools. ... It would not be wise to try to ask them to come back under any conditions until their comfort level is at a higher place," Belcher said.

Last week, more than 1,600 CCSD employees signed a petition advocating for a "districtwide, online on-time start." Many who signed said they did not feel comfortable with the idea of returning to schools in-person, given the current level of disease activity in the county.

They argued that keeping the start date on Aug. 18 as originally planned would allow teachers to better prepare lessons for an entirely virtual instruction model.

All school districts will need to have final sign off on their reopening plans from the S.C. Department of Education. The school board will meet Monday at 4 p.m.to discuss final reopening considerations. The meeting will be live streamed on the district's YouTube page.