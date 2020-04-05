In Myrtle Beach, where tourism is the economy, coronavirus's job toll hits hardest

South Carolina's most popular tourist destination sent a strong and almost unprecedented message to visitors last week: We're closed for business.

Citing concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Myrtle Beach City Council voted to close all accommodations by the end of the weekend and closed all attractions on March 27.

The businesses are going dark for at least all of April, with the hope that a hibernation period will save the Grand Strand's vital summer season.

"Our default position is always to stay open," said Karen Riordan, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. "We're usually the organization pushing so hard to stay open. This was different."

The change in tone surprised even state tourism Director Duane Parrish, who said he had "never seen such a dramatic 180-degree turnaround" from a destination in just a matter of days.

While the halt in operations means widespread layoffs and economic hardship now, Riordan said they're trying to take a longer view.

"To gain a reputation as a 'hot spot,' that would be something that would take years to recover from," she said. "This is terrible, and it's like nothing we've ever experienced, but we'll get through it."

'Tourism is the economy'

Myrtle Beach's economy will likely be harder hit by the coronavirus than other cities in South Carolina — and most places across the U.S.

A study published last month by the Brookings Institution placed Myrtle Beach ninth among all U.S. metros as most vulnerable to the economic downturn brought on by the health crisis. About 29 percent of all jobs in the area fall in sectors considered "at risk" right now, with the vast majority of those in the leisure and hospitality category.

Unlike in Charleston, where the economy leans on other industries, like manufacturing, in addition to tourism, travel reigns supreme on the Grand Strand.

"In Myrtle Beach, tourism is the economy," Parrish said.

Early unemployment claims already show the heavy job toll the health crisis is taking there. For two consecutive weeks, Horry County residents have, by a wide margin, filed the highest number of jobless claims in the state.

During the week ending March 28, Horry County logged 9,672 unemployment claims. The week before that, 5,258 people in the county registered for unemployment benefits.

That number is likely to be high again for the next period.

Earlier this week, Riordan said job losses had "jumped exponentially in the last several days."

The area's tourism sector employs some 56,000 to 58,000 people a year, and, based on what the Chamber has learned from members over the past few weeks, Riordan said they anticipate about half of that workforce has either already been laid off or will lose their jobs in the coming days.

Hotel hiatus

For Myrtle Beach city councilwoman Jackie Hatley, the vote to close hotels was a personal one. Hatley's family has owned the Sea Dip motel for about 50 years.

"It was a difficult decision, but I think it was the right one," Hatley said. "It tugs on my heartstrings because our tourism industry is what I’ve been born and raised in."

Beyond family businesses, the region's tax base is dependent on fees collected from a population that swells dramatically in the warmer months.

Those who live in Myrtle Beach also depend on revenue from a special sales tax, the Tourism Development Fee, which offsets as much as 80 percent of property tax for full-time residents.

"No one can really wrap their head around the economic trickle-down effect that is going to be affecting us for the rest of the year," Hatley said, noting that the city will generate no accommodations tax funding this month, not to mention the lost revenue from tourism spending as a whole.

Area-wide, hotel occupancy in the last week they were allowed to be open averaged below 16 percent, about a quarter of the rate from the year before, according to a report from Coastal Carolina University.

More than 260 hotels in the Grand Strand have closed, the majority of the about 380 lodgings that have closed across the state. Myrtle Beach has the broadest temporary restrictions on vacation renting in the state, though some accommodations will be allowed to house medical staff, first responders and others in need of emergency lodging.

Parrish said the slump will may be harder on Myrtle Beach's mom-and-pop motels, like Hatley's, but the downturn is weighing heavily across all properties.

Next week, Tom Moore, general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Oceanfront, will be laid off for the first time in a 47-year career in the hotel industry.

The rest of the hotel's 125-person staff, excluding a few managers, had already been let go. The hotel had been struggling to cover its typical payroll for days, but the order to stop new check-ins was the final blow.

When it was time to tell the hotel's visitors they needed to leave early, only 20 rooms were occupied.

On Monday, Moore said the few remaining staff were calling hundreds of other bookings that had been set before May. He had few plans for what he'd been doing the next Monday, his first time out of work in decades.

Five-month winter

Myrtle Beach hoteliers are used to seeing about three slow months in the winter, said Taylor Damonte, director of the Center for Resort Tourism at Coastal Carolina University.

This year, which had been tracking to be a strong early spring before occupancy rates took a nose-dive, will be more like a "five-month winter," Damonte said.

"We haven't seen that for over 50 years," Damonte said.

That's because the destination has built up its "shoulder seasons" over the years — the still-pleasant spring and fall months — in part through the region's golf courses, which see their first peak before the summer's sweltering heat takes hold.

About 11 of the Grand Strands more than 80 golf courses have shuttered, said Bill Golden, chief executive of the region's marketing group, Golf Tourism Solutions.

Those that remain open are among many enterprises that Gov. Henry McMaster chose not to shutter in a recent order, but their business is beginning to slow regardless.

In March 2019, 315,000 rounds were played in the market. The data for this March isn't complete yet, but Golden said that rounds included in tour packages dipped 7 percent, all in the back half of the month.

That business is likely to wane more in April, because of the local ban on hotel check-ins, but it's not clear what will happen beyond that.

At Myrtle Beach International Airport, traffic had reduced to a trickle early this week. During a Horry County press briefing on Tuesday, airport director Scott Van Moppes said traffic was down 95 percent from the same day last year.

The day before, budget carrier Spirit Airlines announced it was suspending all flights from the New York metro area. Cheap $35 round-rip flights Spirit had been offering from New York City to Myrtle Beach had raised concerns among locals.

But Riordan said the flights were mostly empty. She said most deplaning were South Carolina residents returning home, not New Yorkers fleeing the coronavirus-ravaged city.

Air traffic only accounts for about 5 percent of Myrtle Beach's visitation. That might be an advantage: business for drive-in markets like the Grand Strand may return first as coronavirus fears dampen air travel, Parrish said.

A 'ghost town'

When visitors do come back, the city's tourism-facing business will face a different problem: re-staffing their operations.

Mark Lazarus, owner and operator of go-kart track Broadway Grand Prix, said he may have to "get creative" when it comes to staffing this year.

In the height of the season, the business employs around 150 people, and, like many attractions in the area, the track relies on labor from international students through the J-1 visa program during the summer. Lazarus is now worried that workforce, as much as a quarter of his employees in the height of tourist season, won't materialize.

Lazarus already shuttered his business before amusement attractions were ordered to close, out of concern for his employees' health. All 50 had to be laid off or furloughed. He also pushed back the opening of two water parks he co-owns to Memorial Day weekend.

Though restaurants are permitted to stay open for takeout only, many of them have closed, too, with only residents to support them. Of the about 1,800 restaurants in the area, Riordan guessed that maybe a third were still operating by the middle of the week.

"It's a ghost town," Riordan said. "I try to go out every evening and just walk a little ways by myself. It looks like it did when we were anticipating Hurricane Florence two Septembers ago."

But unlike the days before a storm rolls in, there are at least several weeks of quiet ahead.