If you think you have coronavirus symptoms, here is what you can do in SC

Knowing what to do if you come down with a cough and fever during the new coronavirus' spread can be tough.

But there are some guidelines health experts want you to follow.

The basics

Signs and symptoms of the coronavirus disease don't include sneezing and a runny nose.

"It's a fever. It's a dry cough. It's aches and pains," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious diseases epidemiologist with the World Health Organization. "It's very important that we know those differences."

Troubling information has been spreading about the coronavirus' similarity to the seasonal flu. The two have similar sets of symptoms, and each year public health officials urge everyone to take the flu seriously. But the mortality rate for the coronavirus is estimated at about 10 times higher.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said there is a vaccine for the regular flu. With no vaccine for the coronavirus, the number of people infected will be much higher.

Panicking isn't productive, she said. But people need to take the virus seriously.

Even if you don't have symptoms, federal health officials say it still helps our country's response efforts to stay home and practice social distancing.

Gov. Henry McMaster is discouraging gatherings of 100 people or more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to avoid groups of even 50 people.

How can I get a test?

Tests are run by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control or a private lab. But some hospitals are able to collect the samples and send them off to a lab.

The Medical University of South Carolina, Roper St. Francis and Prisma Health — some of the state's largest health systems — have all said they are able to collect samples.

In order for that to work, however, you need a doctor's note from that institution. Go to musc.care to be screened for a possible test at MUSC, rsfh.com/virtualcare for Roper St. Francis and prismahealth.org/virtual-visit for Prisma Health. All of these virtual visits are free with a promo code.

Keep in mind that going through the screening doesn't mean you will definitely get a test.

MUSC also has permission to begin testing in Charleston, but the health system needs a few days before those capabilities are up and running.

Why is it hard to get a test?

In the days after South Carolina's first two cases of the coronavirus were reported, testing was limited to people with symptoms who had traveled to a hotspot like Italy, people in the hospital, and anyone who works in health care.

But soon, hospitals, the health department and private labs hope to loosen those restrictions and make tests more widely available to people.

Tests take a couple to a few days to return to the hospital systems. Labs can only do so many tests a day, and they don't want to run a lot of tests that will come back negative.

How sick will I get?

Most of us will be able to stay at home and recover. Eighty percent of cases are not severe. But that doesn't mean it will be a fun experience: The definition of mild and moderate includes people who will fall ill with pneumonia. Those with a severe disease need to be hospitalized.

South Carolina's public health department assumes about 12 percent of people who get sick in a flu pandemic will need to be hospitalized.

Head to the hospital only when you have severe symptoms, like difficulty breathing, that are getting worse. Call ahead to the hospital first.

Can I spread the virus if I don't have symptoms?

People without symptoms can spread the virus, recent studies have shown.

That said, public health officials are still more concerned about people who do have symptoms.

"It is the people with symptoms that we're worried about," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "They're the ones who are able to transmit."

It can be spread in other ways, too, but public health experts want people to focus on the more common way it is transmitted: through coughing and sneezing.

There is no evidence right now that the virus can spread through packages shipped from China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

How will I pay for testing and treatment?

Good question.

All major insurance companies have pledged to waive the out-of-pocket expenses for getting tested. Find detailed information about how private insurance companies are handling coronavirus testing here.

Medicare and Medicaid are also covering the costs of tests.

The cost of treatment is a different beast. We don't know yet how much a hospital stay for the coronavirus will cost. It will vary by your insurance coverage.

How long should I wait before returning to work?

It's hard to know, said Tom Inglesby, director at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University. Most public health experts would say you can return to work once you're symptom-free.

"When you are clinically better, that is probably a safe time for you to go back to work," Inglesby said.

Still, obey doctors' orders on how long to stay home. Communicate with your health care provider before you stop isolating yourself.

Can I pass it to my pet?

There isn't evidence that you can, nor is there evidence that they can pass it to you.

To help others

If you're in Charleston, join the Facebook group "Charleston United Covid Response." There, locals are convening to identify need and offer help.

The World Health Organization also opened a response fund. Donations will go to global response efforts, including protective equipment for health care workers and research for vaccines and treatments. Support the fund here.