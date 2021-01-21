ICU usage up in SC as state passes 4.5 million coronavirus tests 1 year after virus hit US

The amount of intensive-care unit beds is dwindling in the Lowcountry as coronavirus cases continue to climb, records show.

Nationally, ICU beds have a 79 percent occupancy rate, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The rate is 85 percent in South Carolina and 84 percent in Charleston-area hospitals.

The Medical University of South Carolina's ICU bed occupancy is 95 percent, while Mount Pleasant Hospital is 89 percent and Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital is 87 percent. These percentages include patients with COVID-19 as well as other ailments.

Meantime, South Carolina has performed over 4.5 million coronavirus tests since the virus was first detected on U.S. soil, announcing the milestone exactly a year after the first American case was reported.

In the 12 months since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a man returning from a visit to Wuhan, China, had become ill, the virus has spread across the country and killed over 400,000 Americans.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed its first few cases in March, and initially struggled to meet testing demand as the country ran low on supplies.

But since then the state has set up testing sites at hospitals, malls and schools. DHEC reported 13,734 new test results on Thursday, pushing the state's total to 4,508,762 total tests.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 3,363, which is 2,028 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 366,149, plus 38,343 probable cases

New deaths reported: 39

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,768 confirmed, 605 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,508,762

Hospitalized patients: 2,345

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 22.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Thursday were Greenville, 559; Spartanburg, 319; and Richland, 212.

What about tri-county?

On Thursday, Charleston County reported 148 new cases while Berkeley had 89 and Dorchester logged 53.

Deaths

Seven of the 39 deaths that DHEC confirmed Thursday were victims aged 35 to 64 and the rest were 65 or older.

They lived in Abbeville, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,345 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 479 were in intensive care and 311 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.