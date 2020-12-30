ICU beds filling up in Lowcountry, SC, federal health agency reports

Another 42 deaths were attributed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing South Carolina's toll to nearly 5,000 people, state health officials said.

At the same time, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control noted that over 31 percent of the 7,391 test results disclosed on Wednesday came back positive. Health officials generally like to see positive results come back at 5 percent or fewer to show the pandemic is abating.

Meanwhile, intensive-care hospital beds in the Lowcountry are 74 percent occupied, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Medical University Hospital's ICU is 85 percent full, the data shows. Statewide. ICU beds are 81 percent filled; that's higher than the national average of 78 percent.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,323, which is 1,370 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 280,024, plus 23,451 probable cases

New deaths reported: 42

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,846 confirmed, 403 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,630,037

Hospitalized patients: 2,001

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 23.5 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’s spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases announced on Monday were Greenville, 429; Richland, 192; and Spartanburg, 149.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 81 new cases; Berkeley, 46; and Dorchester, 42.

No new tri-county deaths were reported Wednesday.

Deaths

Of the 42 new deaths, 33 were aged 65 or older. They lived in Beaufort, Darlington, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

Eight patients aged 35 to 64 died. They lived in Barnwell, Dillon, Florence and Spartanburg counties.

One Florence County resident, aged 18 to 34, died.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,001 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 393 were in intensive care and 198 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Reiterating her concerns, Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, warned of possible coronavirus case increases if South Carolinians take part in New Year's celebrations and gatherings instead of staying home.

"I think it’s fair to say that many of us are looking forward to leaving 2020 — the year that has taken so much from so many of us — behind," Bell said. "But I join public health officials across the country and world in warning that New Year’s Eve celebrations could prove to be devastating. The safest way to celebrate, as it has been throughout this holiday season, is to stay home. In a year that has been full of sadness, loss and frustration, we can’t give up now. We must carry our vigilance into 2021."

For more information on precautions, how to get tested, the vaccine and other coronavirus topics, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.