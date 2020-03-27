'I had to put my family first': Former Charleston basketball star returns from Italy

Yes, there is toilet paper in Italy.

That was one of the first things former College of Charleston basketball star Jeremy Simmons was asked about when he stepped onto American soil for the first time in nine months after spending much of the past year in Italy playing professional basketball.

Simmons, 30, has been playing for Pallacanestro Varese in Italy’s top professional basketball league. Varese, a city of about 80,000, is 35 miles northwest of Milan in the Lombardy region of Italy. The area around Varese has been one of the hardest hit regions by the coronavirus pandemic. Italy has reported more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19. There have been over 8,200 deaths from the virus in Italy, more than the number of deaths in China and Spain combined.

“Things really started to get serious in mid-February,” said Simmons, who arrived in Aiken this week and is currently living there with his wife's family. “They started limiting how many people could be together, then things started to shut down, stores, restaurants, bars, everything. It escalated pretty quickly.”

This was three weeks before the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gopert tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire U.S. sporting world began to shut down. Varese was scheduled to play Bologna on Feb. 27 and there was talk of playing the game without fans.

It never happened.

“We were going to be the first game in the league to play without any fans, but they canceled it before we were supposed to play,” said the 6-9 Simmons, who was averaging 10.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for Varese this season. “The teams in this league rely so heavily on ticket sales, so it’s hard to keep the teams going without that revenue.”

Simmons, his wife Crystal and their one-year-old son Zachery began to hunker down in their modest home riding out the virus. The city was under a strict lockdown for more than a month, with residents allowed to go out only for groceries or medicine, or for short walks.

Once or twice a week, Simmons would put on a surgical mask and gloves to shop for groceries. Storage space and refrigerators are smaller in Europe than in the U.S., and many people on those countries buy fresh food that is cooked within a couple of days.

Unlike in many parts of the U.S., there were plenty of supplies, even toilet paper, in stores.

“There was plenty of toilet paper,” Simmons said with a laugh. “I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal here. It was crazy, all the stuff I was seeing on social media. I think there are so many more important things than toilet paper, right?”

The only inconvenience was that the grocery stores would only allow a certain number of people in the building at the same time.

“Sometimes there was no one there and you could go right in,” Simmons said. “Other days there would be a line wrapped around the store to get in. You could find just about everything you needed. They were restocking all the stores every day. People over there were not hoarding stuff.”

The possibility of becoming infected or bringing the virus home to his family was always a concern.

"After he came back it usually took an hour to disinfect everything,” Crystal Simmons said. “His clothes had to go into the wash immediately. It was serious."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Simmons said he’d take short walks daily just to get out of the house.

“The streets were deserted,” said Simmons, who played for the Cougars from 2007-11. “You’d see people taking some walks, or they’d be walking their dogs, but other than that, everyone stayed inside.”

As the travel bans in and out of the U.S. began to mount, Simmons decided it was time to head back to America.

“We didn’t want to get stuck there,” Simmons said. “It was a hard decision for us to leave because there was, is, still a chance the season will start back up and I might not be able to get back in the country. But I had to put my family first. Their health and being safe was more important to me than basketball. We wanted to get back to a familiar place.”

The family took a short flight from Milan to Rome and then a 10-hour flight to New York City. Simmons had heard horror stories about the long lines at airports for passengers trying get through immigration and back into the country. He said they were lucky, getting into the U.S. with almost no issues.

“They took our temperatures at customs to make sure we didn’t have a fever, but other than that it wasn’t a big deal,” Simmons said.

Back at his in-laws house in Aiken, Simmons said the U.S. is about three weeks behind where Italy was in combating the virus.

“I think the response has definitely been the right one here,” Simmons said. “This is serious and I think everyone, at least in Aiken, is taking it pretty seriously.”

Simmons isn’t sure if he’ll return to Italy to finish the season. China has started to call back its foreign basketball players in hopes of returning to the court in May.

“China was closer to finishing their season than we were,” Simmons said. “They were also talking about playing games without fans. I’d love to go back and finish the season, but I’m not sure that’s possible. We were fighting for a playoff spot. All the foreign players have left the country. We’ve been sitting around for more than a month, so I’m not sure how good the quality of basketball would be. So many things are still up in the air.”

Had the season not been suspended, Simmons would have played against former College of Charleston teammate Drew Goudelock, who plays for Venezia. The game was scheduled for March 15.

“That was a game we were both looking forward to,” said Simmons. “We’ve always talked about playing on the same team and that might happen.”

Simmons, who has played in Poland, Slovakia, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic during his nine-year pro career, said he hopes to play another five seasons.

“It’s been an amazing experience playing in Europe, I’ve seen and done things I never thought I’d do,” Simmons said. “Italy is one of the top professional leagues in Europe. Spain, Germany and Italy are the top three. There are a lot of guys that play over in Europe than can definitely play in the NBA. It’s high-level competition.”

And they have plenty of toilet paper.