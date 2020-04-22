'I feel for them.' SC High School League cancels spring sports due to coronavirus

Bishop England High School's baseball team was aiming for a fourth straight state championship this season.

Instead, the Bishops got to play only four games before the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in South Carolina.

Any hope for some semblance of a high school spring sports season was quashed Wednesday when the executive committee of the S.C. High School League voted 15-0 to cancel the remainder of the spring season. The committee's vote came just minutes after Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the state's public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

For thousands of high school athletes across the state, the vote was the final blow to fading hopes that some games, contests, tournaments and meets would be held this spring. Spring sports, which include baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, golf and track and field, had been on hold since March 16.

"I think earlier in the spring, our guys were holding out hope," said Bishop England baseball coach Mike Darnell, whose team has five seniors who won't get to play their final season. "They were asking me when the High School League was going to meet and things like that. But by now, I think they had all kind of moved on and realized what was going to happen.

"I reached out to our seniors and then our entire team and their families today, but they knew the situation. There was no surprise, and now it's just official."

Coaches and players across the Lowcountry spent Wednesday coming to grips with the news.

“We were holding out hope that somehow we could get back to playing but we all knew it was a long shot,” said Alister DeLong said, coach of the girls' soccer team at Academic Magnet. “I am thankful the High School League gave it a chance and waited as long as they could. Other states just shut it down immediately, but the league gave us a glimmer of hope.”

DeLong said his team has six seniors.

“All of our seniors were fourth-year varsity players and won state titles as freshmen and sophomores," he said. "We lost in the Lower State finals last year to Bishop England and coming into this year we had plenty of fuel for the fire. The fact that they won’t have an opportunity to win another one is disappointing.”

At Summerville, baseball coach Bo Charpia said he hopes to hold a special banquet to honor his team's seven seniors.

“As high school coaches, one of our jobs is to help lead young people, to teach life lessons through hard times. This is certainly one of those opportunities,” Charpia said. “This is very hard for these kids. The seniors have been working for years for their final season and to have it taken away is very disappointing.

"I feel for them. It stinks. This is not something they deserve, but it’s life. There are going to be disappointments throughout life. You have to keep on fighting through the adversity.”

The executive committee's vote, which also cancels spring practice for football, was something of a formality after McMaster made his announcement while the SCHSL meeting was being held.

"Keeping in line with what we've done in the past, if there's no school then there is no competition taking place," SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton.

But the decision still was painful.

"I think we all held out hope for as long as possibe that we could get back into buildings and have somewhat of a spring sports season," said committee president Ozzie Ahl, principal at Rock Hill High School. "But it has come to the point now where time has caught up to us.

"I think we could tell that this was definitely not a decision that this committee wanted to have to deal with. Our hearts go out to the students and coaches."

The summer season on the SCHSL calendar begins on June 1, and commissioner Singleton said the High School League would follow the governor's lead on when summer practices can begin. The committee also indicated it would remove the league's dead period following July 4 to allow for an extra week of practice.

In other business, the executive committee voted by 17-0 against a proposal to make boys' volleyball a varsity sport in 2020-21. Twenty-one schools had committed to play boys' volleyball as a club sport this spring. The committee voted in favor of adding opportunities for female wrestling, and approved the use of cooling devices during football season.

David Shelton contributed to this article.