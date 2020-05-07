Hundreds in Charleston County tested for coronavirus in first week of Movement campaign

Hundreds of people have been tested in the opening week of an initiative focused on bringing healthcare equity during COVID-19, a disease that has disproportionately affected African Americans.

The Charleston County Public Safety Directorate and Fetter Health Care have tested more than 500 people in the first three days of an effort to bring testing to rural communities.

“Our goal was to take access to mobile testing to our Charleston county to those undeserved communities," said Eric Watson, deputy county administrator of public safety.“It proved to us they were concnered with their health like we are.”

The initiative welcomed more than 350 people in its first two days in parking lots at Royal and Charity Baptist Churches, both located in a historic community founded hundreds of years ago by freed slaves. Just over 150 showed up Wednesday for tests at Fetter Health Clinic in Hollywood.

Churches, a library and magistrate court across are scheduled to host testing sites the rest of month on Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, and in North Charleston.

Amid a pandemic that's impacting minorities at a higher rate than whites, the effort began a month ago when the county reached out to Fetter and Charleston area pastors about setting up mobile testing sites across the county.

While African Americans make up 27 percent of the population, they account for 44 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 percent of fatalities, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. While the percent of confirmed cases remained the same for African Americans, the fatalities dropped from 53 percent.

DHEC attributes the drop to statewide efforts to expand testing to reach those at highest risk, with a focus on our state’s African American communities, said Laura Renwick, DHEC spokeswoman.

"As more people are tested, individuals who test positive and are at highest risk for severe complications or even death are being identified so that they can receive the medical attention they need, which helps reduce the rate of death," she said.

Faith leaders said the numbers confirm what they already knew.

Rev. Nelson Rivers, pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, said it shows signs of a pent-up demand for testing access for minorities.

"Folks will come out if they know," he said. "They will press their way. This is a matter of life and death. Everyone wants to get tested.”

The Rev. Isaac Holt suggested the numbers debunk claims attributing health disparities on African Americans lack of proactiveness regarding their health.

"It’s the reluctance to go to unfamiliar places," Holt said. "People feel more comfortable in their own settings.

Separately, the National Action Network is working on effort called The Movement, a campaign looking to bring testing to majority-black counties along the Interstate 95 corridor.

DHEC has acknowledged the disproportionate effect of the coronavirus on African Americans. Underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity and asthma can make it more likely for blacks to be admitted to the hospital or die from the disease, officials said.

As testing ramps up in African American communities, DHEC noted it expects a change in the number positive cases.

As testing expands, we expect the number of positive cases to also increase, in general," Renwick said. "It’s important that through this increased testing, at-risk individuals are being tested, which allows them to receive any medical care they may require in order to recover."

As African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by the virus, efforts are under way nationwide to loosen social distancing restrictions in an attempt to reopen the economy. South Carolina is one of several Southern states to have made partial steps, such as allowing outdoor dining.

Rivers noted his negative test result is one sign of the success of social distancing practices. To loosen those restrictions doesn't make sense and sends a message that some lives are expendable as states open up for business, he said.

“The economy is based on living people," he said. "The healthier our state, the healthier our economy. The sicker our state, the sicker our economy.”

If you have coronavirus symptoms, request screening by calling 1-800-365-7410 or visit fetterCOVID19screening.org.