Hundreds flock to Folly Beach on first day nonislanders can enjoy

Friday's warm weather and nearly cloudless sky offered a much-anticipated break for those seeking sun, relaxation and waves at Folly Beach.

It was the first day the city's police roadblock was officially gone. A roadblock onto the island was put in place by Folly Beach leaders out of fear that crowds would swarm and create a coronavirus super-spreader event. As of Thursday evening, the white and orange plastic barricades were returned to a parking lot off the main road. They won't come out again until the beach community expects severe, hurricane weather.

With access allowed to all on Friday, those who sought folly on Folly did — at a six-foot distance from others. Hundreds turned out.

By 9:30 a.m., beach umbrellas dotted the sand surrounding the pier, children and families played in the water and surfers took to the waves. On the pier above, fishers spread out from each other. One man caught and thew back a shark, another walked away with five black drum.

Folly Beach police Officer Robert Wheat noted the crowds, having been on duty since 6 a.m. Friday.

"It's an influx of people ready to get back to normal," Wheat said.

Cruising the sand in a police cruiser, Wheat stopped to talk to families and one woman who looked a little too pink from time in the sun. The chance to get to the beach can make one forgetful, and sometimes water and sunblock gets left at home, he said.

Wheat and his fellow officers have been instructed to continue enforcing state and city regulations, like bans on alcohol, foam cups, plastic bags, dogs on the beach before 6 p.m., but now have to keep an eye out for big crowds. Charleston County sheriff's deputies are assisting the island town, with two deputies reporting for work there daily.

By 3:30 p.m., the city police department had issued 16 parking tickets and 35 violations, a mix of citations and warnings, Police Chief Andrew Gilreath said. It was a noticeable uptick from earlier this week.

The roadblock became a contentious, political talk piece last week as Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey and the beach city's mayor, Tim Goodwin, disagreed about how long it should stay in place and how long non-islanders should be kept away.

As Gov. Henry McMaster started lifting restrictions, beach towns were allowed to keep visitors off their beaches.

Summey took aim at two beach towns who decided to keep their blockades up, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach, where county parks also are located.

Since restaurants and businesses could reopen, Summey felt the beach towns were discriminating against nonislanders and barring them from patronizing those businesses. He threatened Isle of Palms with a lawsuit before it lifted nonisland access restrictions and did all but serve a lawsuit to Folly Beach before plans for lifting the barricade were made.

Goodwin said the lawsuit had "absolutely nothing" to do with removing the roadblocks.

On Friday, Goodwin said he's interested in seeing what the weekend looks like.

"It looks like it's busy today, it picked up today," Goodwin said. "We want to remind everyone that's coming to the beach whether it's our beach or any beach or county park to know the rules and follow the rules, then we'll all have a good experience."

For James Island dad and daughter Tommy and Anna Salley, who live about 2 miles outside the checkpoint and haven't been to the beach in over a month, the cruise over the bridges on their motorized scooters had them smiling wide as they waited in line outside Bert's Market.

"It feels great," Tommy Salley said.

They, like others, waited to go into Bert's Market Friday, as "floor guy" Mark Winslade sat outside keeping count of the customers inside the store — only 10 will be allowed in at a time, he said. Winslade thinks this weekend will be like the 4th of July weekend, and the store is prepared.

Food trucks were parked along Ashley Avenue and people on Center Street walked in and out of cafes, restaurants and stores already open.

Native boutique shop manager Alexa Aboudaram said the store's peak business usually starts about a month earlier, but only opened back up Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of her staff, she said: "We're feeling hopeful."