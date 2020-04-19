Humanities Foundation ramps up distribution near Charleston area food deserts amid crisis

Many Charleston area residents in low-income communities already lacked close access to healthy foods before the coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus places a financial strain on families, members of those communities are particularly vulnerable.

To address the need, the Humanities Foundation is ramping up its efforts to bring healthy produce and other goods to areas with limited access to grocery stores.

The Mount Pleasant-based nonprofit, which offers a wide range of health and human services, has increased distribution from averaging 5,000 to 6,000 pounds of food weekly to dishing out 20,000 to 25,000 pounds per week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lamar Mowatt, director of community and resident relations with the foundation.

The foundation, which operates more than 1,000 Lowcountry affordable housing units, has increased food deliveries at its properties from twice a month to weekly and has partnered with churches, schools districts, nonprofits, and other agencies and community leaders to offer curbside distributions in vulnerable communities.

Mowatt said the distributions are a collaborative effort with several Charleston area organizations to serve residents impacted by the virus, such as parents who've lost jobs and senior citizens.

"This is a blessing to be able to meet the need for those older adults," he said.

In downtown Charleston, residents can pick up foods 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays at 190 America St. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Fridays at 183 President St.

The foundation partnered with a North Charleston church and other faith and community leaders April 9 to deliver foods to hundreds of families, and hopes to conduct more distributions in the city.

Portions of North Charleston's south end and parts of the Charleston East Side are in federally designated food deserts, where low-incomes communities lack close access to healthy foods.

Michelle Reynolds lives on Harris Street on Charleston's East Side, where access to grocery goods has been limited for some since the closure of the Piggly Wiggly on Columbus Street. Though she usually drives to Food Lion for produce, she thinks the neighborhood needs a store closer to her home.

Reynolds was grateful for Thursday's food distribution on America Street, where more than a dozen volunteers decked in masks and gloves handed out boxes of lettuce, onions, meats, fruits and other items. Her medical condition and age put her at high risk, so she's been limiting her trips to the grocery store.

How to help Donate at humanitiesfoundation.org or the via organization's Facebook page. Those needing further assistance with making donations should contact Lamar Mowatt at 843-284-5122 or lmowatt@humanitiesfoundation.org.

Communities in North Charleston's south end have long been without a grocery store since the closure of Winn-Dixie at the corner of Cosgrove and McMillan avenues more than a decade ago.

Efforts by local officials to attract a supermarket to the spot have repeatedly fallen through.

The Rev. Isaac Holt is seeing the heightened impacts of the virus on vulnerable neighborhoods.

Three hundred cars came through the distribution hosted at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, which is in Liberty Hill, just north of the former grocery store site.

He said residents have begun grilling food outside to make a profit.

"They need money and people need food," said Holt, pastor of the church.

The Humanities Foundation has been serving the region long before the pandemic. In 2018, it created its food desert initiative and has since collaborated with 15 churches to serve Lowcountry communities with limited access to produce.