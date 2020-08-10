How to satisfy cravings for 24 quintessential restaurant menu items in pandemic conditions

It is surely a fine thing that home cooks brim with pride over what they make. Every step required to master a dish exercises some admirable attribute, from the patience it takes to source the right ingredients to the resilience needed when an early effort is pushed aside at a potluck.

Still, there is an appropriate time for home cooks to express their self-regard, and it doesn’t coincide with when people are looking for restaurant recommendations. Invariably, when pining eaters ask in a public forum where they can find the best Hangtown fry, penne alla vodka, jollof rice, or whatever else they’re craving, some braggart pipes up, “At my house.”

It may be true! But it doesn’t help the person who has money to spend, not a key to the amateur’s front door. And it ignores completely that certain dishes are so tied up with restaurant culture that the DIY version is almost always going to come up short.

But with so many restaurants still closed or offering abbreviated versions of their standard menus, confirmed diners may now have to resort to replicating their favorites at home. That doesn’t necessarily mean pulling out the pots and pans. In many cases, even eaters who aren’t comfortable venturing into restaurants for meals can satisfy their desires through takeout or mail order.

As for which path they should pursue, it depends on the dish. Certain dishes require equipment that almost nobody keeps around the house, while others aren’t designed to travel.

To spare you the hassle of having to puzzle out all of those variables, we’ve sorted 24 quintessential restaurant menu items into the categories of “Make It,” “Take It” and “Mail Order It,” with specific suggestions for making your dish dreams come true in the greater Charleston area. Think of it as the dining equivalent to “Kiss, Marry, Kill.”

Enjoy!

BAKLAVA: MAIL ORDER IT

Careful readers of this list will quickly notice a pattern. Items which meet the following two-prong test are shoo-ins for the mail-order column: If it (1) is associated with a cultural group that doesn’t make up a significant portion of the Lowcountry’s population and (2) doesn’t need to be consumed immediately upon completion, that’s a cue to start thinking about shipping costs.

In the case of a half tray of baklava, it’s $8.30 straight to downtown Charleston from Shatila, the finest Middle Eastern bakery in Dearborn, Mich., home to the nation’s largest Arab-American community. But it would be foolish not to order mamoul and knafeh too. shatila.com.

BANANAS FOSTER: MAKE IT

According to memes which have been in heavy rotation throughout the pandemic, the whole world’s on fire. So why not let your kitchen burn down too?

In all seriousness, it’s surprisingly easy to flambe banana slices. Food writer Sara Bonisteel, a Tulane University grad fluent in New Orleans restaurant traditions, recommends keeping the frying pan lid within reach to smother any errant infernos.

CALAMARI: SKIP IT

Sorry. Fried wisps of seafood don’t travel well, and a hesitant home cook is unlikely to attempt any recipe that begins with cleaning a squid.

CHARCUTERIE: TAKE IT

Under no circumstances should you try to take an untrained stab at curing meat, unless maybe you don’t have enough Listeria monocytogenes or Clostridium botulinum in your life.

Edmund Oast’s executive chef Bob Cook would probably tell you the same, but why not save him the trouble of having the conversation? Cook, the charcuterie wizard behind the late and lamented Artisan Meat Share, offers $18 plates with an optional cheese upgrade; delivery is available. 1081 Morrison Dr., 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com.

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS: MAKE IT

Fine dining restaurants across the Southeast subject oysters to butter and heat in the summertime, and there’s no reason not to mimic them at home. You can dress up shucked oysters with garlic and parsley, various kinds of cheeses or hot sauce, but there is no way to make the recipe difficult. Turn the heat up high, set the oysters on the grill and let them cook for about two minutes.

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH: MAIL ORDER IT

Just because you can’t travel out-of-state without being ordered into quarantine doesn’t mean outstanding deli is similarly afflicted. In fact, if your credit card limit isn’t in sight, you could take a virtual tour of the country’s greatest corned beef shrines without leaving home: Among the legends offering sandwich kits are Langer’s in Los Angeles ($139); Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor, Mich. ($150); and Manny’s in Chicago ($87.99)

If I had that kind of money to plunk down on corned beef, pickles and rye, though, I’d send my $99 to Liebman’s Kosher Deli in the Bronx. Too bad they don’t ship their seltzer. goldbelly.com.

EGGS BENEDICT: TAKE IT

You can poach eggs in the microwave and make hollandaise from a mix, but the results won’t come close to what a breakfast specialist can produce. There are plenty of estimable eggs Benedict available for takeout, but if you prefer a crab cake to Canadian bacon, it’s hard to improve upon the dish prepared by Marina Variety Store Restaurant. 17 Lockwood Dr., 843-723-6325, varietystorerestaurant.com.

FONDUE: TAKE IT

For years, Gaulart & Maliclet, commonly known as Fast & French, confined its fondue service to Thursdays. But tourists weren’t aware of the weekly schedule, so the Broad Street restaurant started melting cheese every night in 2019.

Then the pandemic arrived, prompting Fast & French to spread out its popular offering’s “where” as well as its “when.” The restaurant now sells a quintet of take-home kits, including a basic Swiss setup for $25. 98 Broad St., 843-577-9797, fastandfrenchcharleston.com.

FRENCH DIP: TAKE IT

French dips frequently turn up at diners, so American eaters have gotten used to being able to have the beefy sandwich whenever they want it.

That expectation is meaningless in the realm of Purlieu, which opens for just 16 hours each week and serves a slightly different menu each night. When the Westside restaurant’s French dip appears on it, though, there’s no better take on red meat-and-gravy in town. 237 Fishburne St., 843-300-2253, purlieucharleston.com.

FRIED PICKLES: MAKE IT

Now that professional sports are inching back toward viability, sports bars again have a purpose. Or, more accurately, they have a purpose other than providing fried pickles.

Fried food is best fresh from the fryer, and pickles are no exception. Flour and Italian seasoning should suffice for the batter, and if you don’t have a deep fryer, a heavy-bottomed pan works. Unlike doughnuts and chicken wings, dill pickles can be submerged in a small amount of hot oil.

HIBACHI STEAK: MAKE IT

One of the nation’s great quarantine heroes was Jeremy Tuck, who treated his young son to a hibachi birthday dinner with the help of a pancake griddle, a metal spatula and packet of soy sauce from a Chinese takeout bag.

Be like Tuck! Even if you can’t assemble an onion volcano, you can bang cookware around and make an egg roll (Get it?) And there’s no cause to dwell on the quality of the steak, chicken or shrimp, since your guests are likely to drench them in white sauce anyhow.

LIVER HASH: TAKE IT

While the new breed of barbecue joints, which host live bands and count on cocktail sales to pad their ledgers, was dumbstruck by pandemic-related restrictions, the places that haven’t fancified their operations had no trouble adapting to a takeout-only system.

In the Charleston area, that group includes Slaughterhouse by Nigel’s. Restaurateur Nigel Drayton wasn’t familiar with hash-and-rice until just before the Ladson restaurant was set to open, but with his partner’s prodding, created a version bound to impress even lifelong devotees of the genre. 9616 Hwy 78, Suite 13, Ladson, 843-789-3090, slaughterhousebbqandbrew.com.

MOLE: MAIL ORDER IT

As all enlightened food appreciators know, authenticity is a hugely problematic concept that has no place in serious culinary conversations. That said, if you want to make mole the way many Mexicans do, you ought to start with a shortcut paste.

One of the finest on the market is the Mole Negro sold by Los Angeles’ celebrated Guelaguetza, christened “the best Oaxacan restaurant in the country” by late food critic Jonathan Gold. A 16-ounce jar costs $12. ilovemole.com.

MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKE: TAKE IT

Since its days as a 1980s high-end dining phenomenon, flourless chocolate cake with a liquified center has become a chain restaurant darling. But PF Chang’s and Longhorn Steakhouse don’t have a monopoly on the dessert. It’s on the menu at Red Orchids, where it’s available with a scoop of owner Kelly Chu’s Cirsea ice cream. No chain can match that. 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., 843-573-8787, redorchids.com.

PAELLA: TAKE IT

Again, if you already own a paella pan, this is probably not a conundrum you’re facing. But for the 98.6 percent of other U.S.-based Spanish food fans harboring coronavirus concerns, there’s no shame in calling in an order for the Valencian specialty.

Barsa briefly had local competition in the paella category, but Estadio has bowed out of the restaurant game “indefinitely” in response to the surging number of COVID-19 cases. Fortunately, the upper King Street restaurant’s nine years of experience are evident in its terrific rendition of the dish. 630 King St., 843-577-5393, barsacharleston.com.

PHO: TAKE IT

Creating a memorable bowl of pho requires parboiled beef bones, fish sauce and at least four free hours. (If you have all of the above, you might also want to secure a copy of Andrea Nguyen’s The Pho Cookbook: Easy to Adventurous Recipes for Vietnam’s Favorite Soup and Noodles.)

Fortunately, pho is on a few local menus, including the one at Little Miss Ha, The Mount Pleasant restaurant serves pho ga, pho bo and a pho made without meat. At press time, it also offered delivery to various parts of the county on a rotating basis. 915 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant, 843-388-7251, littlemissha.com.

PIZZA: TAKE IT

Perhaps the most common item on this list, and certainly the only one that commands its own freezer section at the supermarket, the correct answer to the question of pizza is to make it, take it and mail order it. Pizza is a superlative food, whether constructed on an English muffin and warmed in a toaster oven or shipped across the country by Pizzeria Bianco.

But your neighborhood pizzeria has a hotter oven than you do, as well as bills to pay, so consider putting a local pizzaiolo in charge of your pie.

It’s foolhardy to assign the title of “best” to any single pizza in the Charleston area since there are so many available styles, but if you haven’t tried Antica Napoli Pizzeria yet, it might force you to revise your own top 10 list. 4650 Ladson Rd. #210, Summerville, 843-900-8604, anticanapolipizzeria.com.

PRIME RIB: TAKE IT

Just about everything wretched can be blamed on the coronavirus, but it’s not the pandemic’s fault that you can’t get a tableside-carved prime rib and side of Yorkshire pudding around here. Charleston restaurants even in healthy times didn’t offer that service, although one of them offered something arguably better – and still does.

Lewis Barbecue on Wednesdays serves a smoked prime rib with an almost laughably rich demiglace and mashed potatoes. It’s $25, and it’s fantastic. Available only from 4 p.m. until every hand-cut roast is gone, the prime rib can be booked in advance on the Toast TakeOut app. 464 N. Nassau St., 843-805-9500, lewisbarbecue.com.

RAMOS GIN FIZZ: MAKE IT

This one’s easy. South Carolinians have no legal choice but to make their own mixed drinks, since the state is one of 27 which hasn’t greenlighted to-go cocktails. Start shaking your egg whites now.

ROAST CHICKEN: MAKE IT

When restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms in hopes of containing the coronavirus, commercial kitchens reduced to offering takeout started roasting chickens like crazy. That’s because whole chickens are cheap and roasting them is easy, which is why poultry fans don’t need to delegate prep duties.

Every home cook has a favorite roast chicken method, but Melissa Clark’s recent recipe stressing the skin’s crispness is a good place to start. nytimes.com.

SHE-CRAB SOUP: TAKE IT

Local restaurant goers who don’t pay obsessive attention to openings and closings may vaguely remember the stupendous she-crab at Roadside Seafood, but not realize that now-defunct restaurant’s menu has migrated to sister property Gilie’s Seafood.

Sean Mendes' soup is a delicious corrective to the misconception that the Charleston signature has more dairy fat than shellfish flavor. 805 Folly Rd., 843-297-8615, gilliessoulfood.com.

SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM: TAKE IT

A culinary ruse, no doubt well-intentioned, this summer surfaced on social media. To set the record straight, shaking half-and-half with sugar doesn’t magically produce ice cream. And just because the mixture is floppy when it comes out of the freezer doesn’t make it soft serve.

Genuine soft serve emerges from a special machine, such as the one belonging to Kinfolk on Johns Island. Sprinkles are always free, but it's worth shelling out for ghost reaper sugar and potato sticks. 4430 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy., 843-768-0006, kinfolkchs.com.

SUSHI: TAKE IT

If you’re seeking something safe to do that doesn’t involve leaving the air-conditioned comfort of home, you could fool around with nori sheets and a rolling mat. But if it’s quality sushi you’re after, you’re best off outsourcing the challenging task of seasoning rice and cutting fish correctly.

Hachiya Kyoto Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, formerly Miyabi, is home to Yuichiro “Junior” Takebata, one of the town’s great sushi talents. The West Ashley restaurants offers online ordering and curbside pickup daily. 688 Citadel Haven Rd., 843-571-6025, miyabichs.com.

TARTARE: TAKE IT

The turf to sushi’s surf, steak tartare is another raw dish ideally entrusted to expert hands. That’s not because the danger quotient is higher at home, especially if the beef is purchased from an upstanding local butcher, but because making animal flesh palatable without the help of heat demands a high degree of technique.

Among the area’s foremost steak tartare practitioners is chef Vandy Vanderwerker, one of the owners of Maison, which in July launched a to-go lunch program. Tartare dressed with shitake vinaigrette was one of just seven items on its opening menu. 708 King St., 843-990-9165, maisoncharleston.com.