How to celebrate Maundy Thursday Holy Communion amid the coronavirus in SC

Easter is on Sunday, but the week leading to the Christian holiday includes several sacred celebrations.

One of those practices is Maundy Thursday, which commemorates the biblical account of Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples shortly before his crucifixion.

Restrictions on travel and crowd gatherings due the coronavirus will keep most believers from physically assembling to recount the story. However, some will engage in virtual Maundy Thursday celebrations, participating in the Lord’s Supper at their homes.

First (Scots) Presbyterian will have an online Maundy Thursday experience at 7 p.m. on the church’s website at www.first-scots.org. St. Andrew's Presbyterian's celebration will take place at the same time on the church's Facebook pages.

The Rev. Holton Siegling, pastor of First (Scots), said the church did not plan to be separated from loved ones by an invisible, viral enemy during Holy Week.

"Nevertheless, we plan to gather online as a community of faith, knowing that, by God's Spirit, we remain very much united as the Body of Christ," he said.

In addition to recalling Jesus' last meal with his disciples before his death, Siegling said the Thursday services celebrate Jesus' mandate for believers to love one another.

Christians are split over interpretation of the sacred moment.

While denominational beliefs will impact how believers celebrate the sacred practice, here are some general steps for those planning to work though the logistics of celebrating the Eucharist at home.

Get the elements

Wine and bread, which are the standard elements for the feast, should be in place before the service. Spiritual leaders said crackers and grape juice are suitable substitutes. If those items aren't available, the Rev. Spike Coleman, who leads St. Andrew's Presbyterian, encouraged participants to use whatever they have.

He discouraged people from going shopping solely for specific kinds of bread or juice.

“This about making sure we remember our Lord," said the Rev. Byron Benton, pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. "This is about making sure we don’t get caught up in religiousity and miss the meaning behind the cup and the bread."

Set the table

Pastors said worshippers should engage in the Lord's Supper from the table where they normally eat dinner. Accompanying the elements with items reminding persons of God's presence, such as Bible or a cross, are appropriate.

Blessing the elements

For persons participating in online experiences, a minister will likely lead the them through a liturgy in which the elements are consecrated for the holy dinner. This usually involves prayers, reading of Scripture, or other liturgy that designates the food as items appropriate for a holy feast.

Practice safe precautions

Participants should use alcohol-based sanitizer or wash their hands before eating. Coleman noted other practices for those who've recently purchased materials, such as wiping down food wrappings with disinfectant wipes.

Denominational beliefs

During the feast, which is commemorated by Christians today in a practice known as Holy Communion, Jesus refers to bread “my body” and wine as “my blood," according to the New Testament book of Luke. Catholics view communion bread and wine as the literal body and blood of Jesus.

Catholics can receive Holy Communion when a priest isn't present, such as while sick in the hospital, but a priest would have consecrated the bread wafer into the Body of Christ during a Mass that previously occurred, said Diocese spokeswoman Maria Aselage.

During virtual Holy Thursday Masses across the diocese, parishioners won't be able to participate in Holy Communion since they won't be physically present in church. Instead, they will be asked to make a spiritual communion, Aselage said.

Other religious groups see the elements as symbolic, inviting worshippers to engage in the celebration using household items.

Check with your pastor if you are unsure whether at-home communion violate's your church's beliefs.