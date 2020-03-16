How the town of Summerville is responding to the growing coronavirus pandemic

Summerville officials are meeting today to organize the town's response to growing coronavirus cases.

This comes after Gov. Henry McMaster recently ordered all public schools and colleges to close for the remainder of March. The governor is also urging communities to limit gatherings to 100 people or less.

In response, the Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce announced that they will be closing the chamber office and the visitor center to the public until further notice. All chamber events and meetings have also either been canceled or postponed until further notice.

Dorchester County is still planning to hold its Monday County council meeting in Summerville where a group of gun activists are planning to attend to present a resolution to make the area a Second Amendment sanctuary county.

The group's lead organizer, CJ Westfall, said he wouldn't encourage elderly to attend. He and some others still plan to attend the meeting to present the resolution. Prior to McMaster urging communities to limit gatherings to 100 people or less, the gun group was hoping to have at least 100 people in attendance at the council meeting.

The county is limiting attendance to 50 people to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Summerville YMCA also recently announced that the annual Flowertown Festival would be postponed until Labor Day weekend in Sept. The event is one of the largest festivals in South Carolina and averages around 200,000 visitors a year.