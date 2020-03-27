How the town of Summerville is managing during the coronavirus pandemic

SUMMERVILLE — The full weight of the coronavirus pandemic hasn't hit Flowertown yet, and some residents are relieved.

This week, Charleston became South Carolina's first city to enact a stay-at-home ordinance where officials have banned gatherings and encourage residents to only go out for exercise, doctor's appointments and to make grocery store and pharmacy visits. Some businesses, like restaurants doing take-out services, are exempt.

In response, Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring sent out a video on the town's Facebook page announcing he wouldn't issue a similar ordinance in Summerville until South Carolina's governor gave stricter orders. He encourages residents to continue to keep a social distance of 6 feet and limit any crowds to three to four people.

"We don't want to make it any harder than we can on our residents, but we've got to take this coronavirus serious," he said.

The video received mixed reviews, with some residents thankful that the town wasn't going to add any additional guidelines and others wishing for more restrictions.

Frank Deloach was painting in Hutchinson Square on Wednesday, the day Charleston approved its stay-in ordinance. Because the greater Summerville area is a little more spacious and remote, Deloach said that's probably why the pandemic feels a little low key here.

So the artist just tries to stick to his normal schedule as best he can while keeping the recommended distance away from people.

"Outdoor painters can't paint inside," he said.

He figures the situation in more populated Charleston is much worse. He recently had a meeting scheduled in the city and was relieved when it was canceled. Charleston County has had at least 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Dorchester County has had four.

With the city of Charleston's ordinance, public spaces such as Waterfront Park and Brittlebank Park were barricaded by police on Thursday. In Summerville, it feels more like a school holiday in a lot of areas. People are still going to parks and some parents are out with kids as they run necessary errands. And plenty of cars are still out in the town.

But while people are out, it's clear that they are mindful of keeping their distance. It's difficult to spot more than three people walking together. And the majority of the businesses are only doing curbside services.

The Summerville YMCA closed all of its facilities and suspended all of programs as a result of the pandemic. In response, the organization held a food drive this week for children they would typically feed in their programs. These are families who are likely feeling the pressure of the pandemic more than others.

Erika Stubbs, the senior program director at the Summerville Oakbrook YMCA Family Center, said they hope to continue to serve the community even in the pandemic.

"Even if we can't keep our doors open," she said.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Krista Pearson, a Summerville mother of four who lives near the Oakbrook center, was one of the people who benefited from the nutritious food drive. Her husband died in February and with her kids out of school she's been having to play teacher and keep them entertained.

"It helps tremendously because people are going crazy at the stores," she said.

While the clothing and beauty stores at complexes like Azalea Square have become ghost towns, the grocery stores in those spaces in Summerville are as busy as ever. Places like Walmart are typically out of things like tissue and any kind of meat.

At the Publix on Old Trolley Road, the stockpiling has slowed, but a lot of people have started casually grocery shopping. Not many wear masks or gloves.

Yan Cullati, another Summerville resident, had already done her shopping two weeks ago and was at Publix to get some small additional things. She, her husband and her child had also recently donated some of the masks and supplies they got from their family in China to the Medical University of South Carolina. This was in partnership with other Chinese families in the tri-county area.

She's hoping that more people start to take social distancing more seriously and try staying at home more if they can. She knows it's hard but she believes it will benefit everyone in the long run.

"Around here it's pretty much business as usual," she said. "We have to think about others."

Many of the small local businesses, such as Coastal Coffee Roasters and Main Street Reads, have been preparing in advance.

At Coastal Coffee, they've set up a table outside their business to continue to serve.

At Main Street Reads, they are routinely disinfecting the business while allowing customers to order books online and pick them up. They've recently gotten a lot of orders for children's books with school being out.

Main Street Reads' owner, Shari Stauch, said she knows there hasn't been the same sense of urgency as other communities. She believes a tipping point in the town would be if more cases appeared and more people from out of town dropped in without taking precautions.

Her son and daughter-in-law came back to Summerville from California after the pandemic was announced. For over two weeks the couple has not left Stauch's home and she said she doesn't let them see her elderly parents.

"It doesn't bother me if we have to close, what's important is that we break that chain," she said.