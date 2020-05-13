How Summerville businesses have managed amid the coronavirus pandemic

SUMMERVILLE — For the past four years, Margie Sutton and her staff at FLY Modern Apparel have organized a fashion show in early May.

Several hundred people typically come to the free event to look through the spring selection Sutton has at her boutique that neighbors her beauty salon, MOD Beaute Studio, and shoe store, Sole Shoe Co.

"We didn't get that at all this year," she said.

Like countless cities and towns across South Carolina and the world, Summerville was uprooted by a pandemic that left residents secluded at home and many businesses either adjusting their services or closing down shops.

It has led to a delay in the annual Flowertown Festival, an event that brings thousands of tourists and potential customers to Summerville in April. It's also led to less foot traffic in a town with dozens of small businesses that rely on local customers.

For some owners, this has meant a complete remodeling of their business practices.

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce recently put out a survey to grasp how the pandemic has impacted local business owners in the area.

Seventy owners have responded so far. Around half were able to remain open while following guidelines. The rest had to either rely solely on new virtual services or close doors completely, like Sutton's salon.

“It’s a very scary and very pressing time for people," said Rita Berry, president of the chamber.

But recently, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that businesses like gyms, pools and salons could reopen with safety guidelines. This was welcome news to Sutton, who had to shut down her salon back in March.

She was at her mother's home when she got the news.

“My phone immediately started blowing up on my social media with people wanting appointments," she said.

While many business owners feel like the reopenings mean the pandemic hardship can begin to ease, managing up to this point hasn't come easy. Community support is one of the main reasons they're still standing.

Saved by the community

Greg Woodard opened Soundwave Comics on North Main Street in 2008. Back then the store sold DVDs, video games and vinyl records.

He was a huge fan of the Transformers series, which was the inspiration for his store's name. Around the time the first "Iron Man" movie was released, he had just started selling comics from the store.

The popularity of the film pushed a resurgence of interest in comics. Not too long after that, Soundwave became a full-fledged comic book store.

“We kind of brought the comics to Summerville as far as I know," he said. "It was a perfect fit."

In March, the largest distributor of comic books in the United States, Diamond Comic Distributors, announced that they wouldn't be shipping any new comics amid the pandemic.

“People who are comic fans are collectors; it’s a weekly thing," he said. “It's really kind of an unprecedented thing that our hobby has been disrupted in this way."

Woodard said that he and his team were pretty much ahead of the curve when it came to responding to the pandemic. They closed the inside of the store and went to curbside service before the governor ordered it.

They were also following the news and saw how badly New York was being hit by the pandemic. Diamond Comic Distributors is based in upstate New York. So the halt in new books wasn't unexpected.

What's kept the store up and going during all of this has been the loyal customers. They've had sales on archived materials on their Facebook page and are still selling old comic book material for people who want to catch up on other series.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

They've even had customers donate to them to ensure they're able to remain open.

“For Soundwave, we’re more of a family," Woodard said. "I’ve seen children grow up and go to college."

Sutton has had a similar experience with her hair salon. Many customers have even paid for missed appointments to help keep her business going.

"That just blows you away," she said.

'It was overwhelming'

After Sutton had to shut down her hair salon, her three businesses were in a much riskier place financially.

She bought the Richardson Avenue salon space in 2014. Not too long after that, she opened a clothing store next to it because of her interest in fashion at a young age. Soon came the shoe store.

Throughout the years, a lot of her hair salon customers would make stops at the clothing boutique after their appointment. So it was the perfect setup.

“All that good stuff that women like to do," she said.

Since the pandemic, her sales are down 70 percent. She also had several employees and hair stylists who were at risk of having to file for unemployment with the salon ordered to shut down.

Thankfully for her, she and her accountant were able to apply to become a part of the federal Paycheck Protection Program by the U.S. Small Business Administration. It offers small businesses a forgivable loan during the pandemic to help with rent, payroll or utilities.

Sutton believes that since she was able to turn in an application early in the pandemic, they were able to get the loan.

"As soon as the gate opened, my application was sitting right there," she said.

Berry, the Chamber of Commerce president, said a lot of their support for businesses in the area during this time has been through making sure owners understand what resources are out there to help since some of the application processes have been confusing.

Of the 70 businesses that responded to the survey, nearly 26 percent said they had received some type of federal aid. Berry said nearly half of respondents haven't received federal aid but may qualify for that support.

“We just beat that drum so much, just apply for it," Berry said.

Lauren Danner, the owner of Sculpted Lotus Yoga Studio, is another business owner who applied for the protection program. Multiple customers sent her several applications to help keep her business afloat.

"It was overwhelming," she said. "Everything said something different."

Though she got funding, it wasn't much since technically she's the only employee. The rest of her yoga instructors are contract workers.

Danner had to move to online classes and has seen some clients drop. The governor has allowed businesses like hers to reopen. But because of social distancing recommendations and the size of her building, only two people can legally be in the South Main street facility.

Like many owners, though, Danner is optimistic.

“Small businesses give back to our communities," she said. “I just hope that people see that and support that.”

According to Berry, 97 percent of their surveyed businesses said they would survive the pandemic.