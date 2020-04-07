How SC's biggest coronavirus hot spots are spread across the state

South Carolina's coronavirus hot spots with hundreds of cases run from urban centers to rural towns that are hours apart, showing how quickly and easily the respiratory infection spreads.

Looking at state health data broken down by ZIP codes showed Camden, a small Midlands town famous for festive annual horse races, leading the state in reported and possible COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 150 miles south, Beaufort, a waterfront Lowcountry town home to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, has South Carolina's second-highest number of cases.

Portions of a pair of the state's largest cities, Columbia and Mount Pleasant, join Manning, a Pee Dee town that's the seat of South Carolina's fourth-least populated county, in rounding out the state's largest five hot spots.

Leaders at the state's public health agency, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, have said South Carolina residents should act as if coronavirus has come to their neighborhood even without a reported surge in local cases.

The agency started publishing the daily estimated number of possible cases in each ZIP code along with reported cases this week.

"These estimated counts will represent those who are potentially undiagnosed," DHEC said in a statement. "By including estimates, we hope to better convey more meaningful information about the risk of disease spread in our community."

For every reported case of COVID-19, up to nine people could have the coronavirus without being formally identified, DHEC said.

South Carolina reported 2,232 confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and six times as many estimated cases, 14,436. Fifty-one South Carolinians have died in the month since the state's first case was identified.

The state's most-populated counties have the most COVID-19 cases — Richland, Charleston and Greenville. Kershaw County, in the middle of the pack in population but home to Camden and two other top state hot spots, ranks fifth.

The outbreak is expected to surge through the month. Cases have doubled in the past week. State health officials and Gov. Henry McMaster are hopeful steps like a stay-at-home order that went into effect Tuesday could slow the spread.

Here are the ZIP codes with South Carolina's highest number of confirmed and estimated undiagnosed cases reported Tuesday:

29020 (Camden): 633 total possible cases (91 confirmed/542 undiagnosed)

29902 (Beaufort): 443 (62 confirmed/381 undiagnosed)

29223 (northeast Columbia): 400 (56 confirmed/344 undiagnosed)

29464 (south Mount Pleasant): 336 (47 confirmed/289 undiagnosed)

29102 (Manning): 321 (45 confirmed/276 undiagnosed)

29045 (Elgin/northeast Richland): 300 (42 confirmed/258 undiagnosed)

29412 (Charleston/James Island): 250 (35 confirmed/215 undiagnosed)

29229 (northeast Richland): 243 (34 confirmed/209 undiagnosed)

29466 (north Mount Pleasant): 229 (32 confirmed/197 undiagnosed)

29150 (Sumter): 229 (32 confirmed/197 undiagnosed)

29414 (Charleston/West Ashley): 228 (32 confirmed/196 undiagnosed)

29910 (Bluffton): 221 (31 confirmed/190 undiagnosed)

29732 (north Rock Hill): 214 (30 confirmed/184 undiagnosed)

29078 (Lugoff): 207 (29 confirmed/178 undiagnosed)

29203 (north Columbia): 207 (29 confirmed/178 undiagnosed)

29720 (Lancaster): 186 (26 confirmed/160 undiagnosed)

29621 (east Anderson): 179 (25 confirmed/154 undiagnosed)

29072 (Lexington): 171 (24 confirmed/147 undiagnosed)