How SC teachers are coping emotionally with coronavirus school closures

Most teachers don’t think twice about the sacrifices they make every day in order to ensure the well-being of their students.

But with schools across the country closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are facing new challenges and demands that they’ve likely never encountered before.

Teachers across South Carolina are communicating with students via social media, managing online classrooms and converting dozens of lessons to new and creative formats suitable for long-distance learning, all while juggling the added stresses and responsibilities of their own personal lives.

Wando High School English teacher Patrick Martin was forced to leave his scheduled paternity leave two weeks early so that his 150 or so students would be able to successfully learn from home.

"It was just no way to continue on with a long-term sub and meet the needs of my students," Martin said.

Now, as he and his family adjust to work and life from home along with a new baby, Martin also faces the challenging task of teaching students virtually.

"I think the hardest thing with the balance between professional and personal right now is trying to find the time to meet your students where they are," he said. "Some of them have been struggling with access, some of them have been struggling with illness, some of them have been struggling with things that we may not even know about."

Christy Brown, an upper elementary teacher at Charis Academy, has also learned how to juggle teaching from home while taking care of a young child. She and her husband are currently fostering their first child, a 20-month-old boy that they eventually plan to adopt.

"I’m learning how to be a mom, being in my mid-40s. And being able to teach and be a mom has been a very rewarding thing," she said. "I couldn't see being able to do one without the other without the support of our administration."

During the first few weeks of the shift to long-distance learning, Martin and many other teachers across the state worked around the clock to make the transition as smooth as possible for students.

It's now been a month since Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all public schools statewide to close their doors to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and, much like the students they teach each day, many teachers across the Palmetto State have since settled into some form of routine. But long days tied to a computer screen, the digital demands of remote learning and the added stress and worry that accompanies living during a global pandemic can take a major emotional toll.

According to a survey conducted by the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Collaborative for Social Emotional and Academic Learning, teachers were asked to submit the three most frequent emotions they felt each day since being out of school. Feelings of anxiety, fear, worry and sadness were the most mentioned. Anxiety was by far the most frequently mentioned emotion teachers reported, EdSurge reported.

"If you thought a teacher burnout was bad in a traditional classroom, all this has exacerbated that," said Summerville High School history teacher Charly Adkinson.

Always on call

It’s not uncommon for Adkinson to get messages from her students at 10 or 11 p.m. They were given Google phone numbers so they could reach out for help. Adkinson also has a separate Remind account set up for her students if they want to message her there.

"They'll text me and say, 'Hey how's your day going," or, 'I got a letter of admission from a college I applied to.' They just want to talk," Adkinson said.

But Adkinson doesn't mind. Hearing how her students are doing makes life feel a little more normal, and it's comforting to be able to check in on them.

School is often a safe space for students, Adkinson said, and she constantly worries about how her kids are doing now that she doesn't see them every day.

"That's always on the back of my mind," she said. "There's really no detaching yourself from it. There's no shutting off that part of your brain."

In Dorchester District 2, where Adkinson works, students were not issued technological devices. Teachers are still posting assignments online, but students have also had the opportunity to get paper-and-pencil learning packets from a drive-thru line in the school's parking lot. The district has also allowed the teachers to set standard office hours each day when they'll be on call to help.

"It is easy to feel like you are stuck to your desk, but at least in DD2, they've given us the ability to create space if we feel like we need it," she said.

Gretta Corning, a high school science teacher at Laurence Manning Academy, has also been forced to adapt to the challenge of constant communication with students.

Every morning, she's up at 6 a.m. She fixes her coffee and then hops on her computer, where she checks assignments, schedules virtual parent conferences and answers student questions. Even after her students have logged off for the day, Manning usually continues working until around 6 p.m. or so.

"It was very difficult to begin with. I still spend about 10 hours a day on the computer. And of course, we’d much rather be in the classroom," Corning said.

Students deserve compassion and understanding during these challenging times, Adkinson said, things that also should be extended to teachers as well.

"Most of my friends have little kids, so they're trying to manage their families, they're trying to make sure their kids are doing what they're supposed to be doing online for their classes in addition to holding their own classes," Adkinson said.

Challenges at home

Pinewood Prepatory School English teacher BJ Ruddy has to plan his days so that his kids can have access to the computer when they need it.

But one of the biggest challenges for Ruddy and the thousands of other teachers across the state is missing the in-person classroom connections with students. He misses being able to talk with and host lively student discussions during his lessons.

"Now, it's a whole new world," he said. "You do something for 17 years in one world and then, all of a sudden, it switches."

Elise Shelton, a middle school history teacher at Pinewood Prep, has two elementary school students learning from home during the closure.

"We did end up with all three of us in live sessions at the same time last week, and that was a little chaotic," Shelton said. "Eventually I had to pick up my laptop and walk to the other room because we were all kind of reverberating off of each other."

But having younger students at home helps Shelton remember to take a little time for herself and her kids each day away from the computer.

"Since I have kids, they ask for recess time, and I think that actually really helps me," she said. "It reminds me that my students don’t need to be staring at a screen all day. And at the same time, it also helps me step away from it because it's really easy to get sucked into it here."