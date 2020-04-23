How SC fared in the first round of coronavirus business aid compared to other states

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
The Paycheck Protection Program — an emergency loan option billed as a lifeline for America's small businesses — is expected to be replenished with billions more in available dollars soon. The initial $349 billion allocated for the program dried out in just a couple weeks, leaving many behind.
The PPP offers businesses loans that are extremely advantageous to borrowers. The financing can be completely forgiven as long as the money is correctly used to cover payroll and expenses like rent and utilities.
How did South Carolina do in the first round of PPP funding? According to the most recent report from the U.S. Small Business Administration the state received more than $3.8 billion in PPP funding, distributed between almost 23,000 loans for an average of about $166,000 per loan.
Those figures reflect a report of loan approvals made through April 16 totaling $342.3 billion among all states, or about 98 percent of the money allocated by Congress for the program.
The financial advice platform Motley Fool used the state-level SBA data and factored in which areas were experiencing the highest unemployment claims to rank which states fared the best.
An index was found using the percentage of PPP funds awarded to a state's businesses compared to the state's percentage of unemployment claims. An index of 1.00 indicated the ratio of PPP dollars and unemployment claims were the same. An index below that meant a state bore a proportionally higher brunt of unemployment claims when compared to its share of PPP funding.
Using unemployment claims filed in the four weeks ending April 11, South Carolina's index was 0.82, ranking it tenth among the states that did the worst. Nevada had the lowest index at 0.39, followed by Michigan with 0.59. South Dakota, Wyoming and North Dakota topped the list of states that received proportionally more.
Bloomberg did its own analysis this week, too, using the same SBA state-by-state loan data and displaying it as a percentage of eligible payroll. In South Carolina, that factored out to be about 54 percent, placing the state in the bottom quarter of the pack.
California and New York had the lowest percentages by that analysis, about 38 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Nebraska had the highest, about 81 percent followed closely by the Dakotas and Kansas.
South Carolina's neighbors were in a similar position. About 52 percent of eligible payrolls were covered in North Carolina, and Georgia did slightly better with 57 percent of eligible payrolls covered.
The PPP loans were intended for businesses with 500 or fewer employees, but there are exceptions. For example, individual restaurants and hotels were allowed to be counted as if they were separate companies, even if they are controlled by the same owner.
That's what allowed a massive chain like Shake Shack to get in on the program, drawing ire from many of the small businesses left behind. (Shake Shack has since apologized and is giving the money back.)
Another large beneficiary was the Ruth's Chris Steakhouse chain which announced March 30 that it was permanently closing its downtown Charleston location. The company went on to receive $20 million in SBA loans.
Condor Hospitality Trust, a Maryland-based hotel company that the Orlando Sentinel recently reported applied for more than one loan, owns 15 lodgings, including a Home2 Suites in Summerville.
Carrols Restaurant Group, which owns more than 1,000 Burger King restaurants in 23 states including South Carolina, told investors on Friday that it might get aid from the program.
This week, the second infusion of aid for small businesses is making its way through Congress. The Senate passed a $484 billion deal Tuesday to replenish the tapped-out small business loan program. The bill includes:
- $310 billion more for the PPP with $60 billion of the funds set aside for medium, small and community lenders
- $60 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses
- $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers
- $25 billion to accelerate coronavirus testing efforts
The House still needs to approve the legislation.
Do you have questions about the PPP or other emergency loans? Let me know, and I'll see if we can address them in an upcoming Q&A for this newsletter about federal funding for S.C. businesses.
Openings and closings
- South Carolina retailers started to reopen after restrictions were relaxed.
- The longstanding Columbia restaurant Yesterdays closed permanently.
- Convenience store chain Refuel is adding a new store in Goose Creek.
- S.C. State Parks set a tentative reopening date of May 1 for all sites.
- Liberty Steel Group is closing its Georgetown mill for three months.
Financial statement
“By no means is Santee Cooper done. There remains a lot of energy still behind wanting to sell Santee Cooper.”
— James Robo, CEO at NextEra Energy
During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Robo was asked about his company's multi-billion dollar offer to take over South Carolina's state-owned utility. The offer has been met with some resistance from state lawmakers, and the coronavirus pandemic has further complicated a possible deal.
Still, Andrew Brown writes, Robo was "not prepared to admit defeat — at least not publicly." Read more about Robo's comments.
Other stuff you should know
- The state's surge in unemployment continued last week when 73,000 people filed claims, joining 272,560 the previous month. (Post and Courier)
- Charleston retail stores that Gov. McMaster cleared to reopen this week have to follow safety procedures set by City Council. (Post and Courier)
- Columbia has given out almost $1 million in grants to small businesses left reeling from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus. (Post and Courier)
- The coronavirus pandemic could mean the death of the department store. Experts say very few of the former behemoths of retail will survive. (NYT)
- Electricity data reveals patterns of the lockdown lifestyle: People get up late, stay up until midnight and slack off in the afternoons. (Bloomberg)
Sound smart while working from home
"Hey boss, did you know eight out of ten Americans have concerns about returning to dine-in restaurants?"
According to new surveys conducted by the food research firm Datassential, the majority of diners support a number of safety precautions that could mitigate risk when restaurants are allowed to reopen for dine-in service.
Reducing seating capacity, keeping diners six feet apart, requiring guests to sanitize their hands before they enter a restaurant and not allowing patrons to stand at the bar were all OK'd by most survey respondents.
So far, Georgia is the only state that's established a reopening date for dine-in restaurants (it's April 27, next Monday), and some leading restaurateurs in the Peach State have already said that they don't plan to welcome diners back yet, citing the potential financial and safety costs.
Georgia restaurant owners told food editor Hanna Raskin that they were blindsided by the governor's announcement. Steven Satterfield, chef and co-owner of Atlanta’s Miller Union called the decision "irresponsible."
"A lot of us are feeling very angry right now,” Satterfield said. Read more about the industry's response in Raskin's recent coverage.
