How SC faith-based groups are offering aid amid the coronavirus pandemic

For centuries, the mission of the church has been to preach the Gospel and offer aid to vulnerable people across the globe.

During a global pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and left millions unemployed, that effort has become much more real for many churches.

From making homemade face masks to covering utility expenses, faith communities across the Palmetto State are putting their faith into action as they continue to focus on meeting community needs.

"I don’t want to say it’s a no-brainer," said the Rev. Colin Kerr, who pastors Parkside Church downtown. "But this is what the church is supposed to be doing."

Parkside started a babysitting program during the virus' early stages in South Carolina. Before the state issued a stay-home order, schools had already closed and parents were in need of child care services, Kerr said.

The church used its existing nursery program and connected with college students home from school to provide pay-what-you-can babysitting services for about 20 families. The church providing a guaranteed rate for the sitters and covered the difference.

“We wanted to make it 'pay what you can' so people in financial situations could still access them," Kerr said.

Parkside, along with several other area congregations, have offered grocery delivery services in which younger parishioners do store runs for the elderly.

Parkside also has paid for utilities and rent for some church members, many of whom were single mothers. Though the congregation has seen a financial dip, the church has given thousands of dollars in aid during the pandemic, Kerr said.

“That’s kind of what faith is," the pastor said.

In light of the crisis forcing congregations to shutter their doors and host online services, Seacoast Church has helped congregations to make the transition.

The megachurch, which has more than a dozen satellite campuses across the state, has opened its 2,500-seat Mount Pleasant worship center for pastors streaming services. About eight spiritual leaders come weekly to the church, where Seacoast pays its tech team to record sermons and offer technology training.

"It's one area where we are positioned well to serve," said Lead Pastor Josh Surratt. “We’re wiling to use the building as long as we can until churches are back in their spaces.”

The faith organization also has rendered aid abroad. On Easter, Seacoast gave away 25 percent of its offerings to help congregations in Togo, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Churches aren't the only faith-based groups helping people in need.

Catholic Charities of South Carolina has seen a 544 percent increase in usage of its five food-distribution sites across the state, said Rocio Maldonado, site administrator for the organization's West Ashley office.

The Charleston location has seen an uptick of 50 percent in clients daily since early March, and has had to double its food supply.

“We’re trying to do our best to keep up," Maldonado said.

Two Rivers Church, based in Wando, is also addressing food insecurity.

Every two weeks, the congregation partners with Philip Simmons Elementary, which is where the church worshipped before the crisis, to provide 20 families with food. The church has also committed giving 10 percent of its offerings March through June to Fresh Future Farm, a North Charleston nonprofit with an urban farm growing fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, the congregation raised $6,000 for Giving Tuesday, donating half to the farm.

Pastor Wendy Hudson said working with FFF has taught the church the concept of mutual aid, which teaches "everything a community needs exists within the community."

"We have really seen that lived out," she said.

In the Midlands, Northeast Presbyterian is making homemade face masks for Columbia's homeless community. The group started making masks for Lexington Medical Center, but pivoted when the hospital got a shipment of N-95 masks.

“We’ll continue making masks until there is not a need anymore," said Susie Necker, who coordinates the ministry.

“It’s been a real blessing to be able to do this. The real heroes in this thing are the men and women, especially, who do all the cutting and all the sewing. Women are using sewing machines they haven’t used in years."

So far, about 60 volunteers in a group called the Ladies Freedom Project have made more than 7,000 masks that have gone to homeless individuals.