How SC consumers feel about travel, job security and news media amid COVID-19

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
It may not surprise South Carolinians to hear that about one in five households in the state feel their stress level has reached the point of "meltdown" amid the coronavirus health crisis.
That's one of the findings in a new consumer insights poll from the Charleston-based marketing agency Chernoff Newman. The study was conducted April 13 to 20, and research director Fenton Overdyke and vice president Peter LaMotte presented the results in a webinar hosted by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce last week.
The impact the coronavirus has had on South Carolina's economy is "unlike anything we've ever seen," LaMotte said in his presentation, and the solutions aren't clear yet.
"Every path forward has a potential for failure, and this forces us as business leaders to rely upon data," he said.
They surveyed a sample size of 500 in both North and South Carolina and covered topics ranging from confidence in news media to job security.
There is a tension between consumers' concerns for their health and their finances, though health, by a small margin, is causing more worry, they found. About 36 percent of South Carolinians are "very concerned" about their health. Around 27 percent feel the same concern level for their finances.
More than half of South Carolina households experienced changes at work.
A switch to working from home was the most common change, followed by a reduction in hours. About 12 percent said they had lost a job and another 13 percent said they were furloughed.
The pandemic has dealt a huge blow to employment in South Carolina. Over a six-week period of job losses influenced by the health crisis, the state logged more than 406,000 unemployment claims.
According to Chernoff Newman's survey, most employed South Carolinians still think their job will be around after the pandemic. About 91 percent of respondents said they were either "very confident" or "somewhat confident" they'll still be working after the crisis.
When it comes to confidence in the news media, the survey found that South Carolinians were more likely to feel the news was not taking the health crisis seriously enough than to think the news was being exaggerated.
The largest share, about 45 percent, felt the news they've been consuming is "fairly accurate," while about 31 percent want it to be taken more seriously.
South Carolinians miss pre-pandemic routines and social activities, but also also anticipate the time in quarantine will change their behavior long-term.
While nearly all respondents said they miss going out to eat, about two-thirds said they expect to keep cooking at home more even after restrictions are lifted. Another 41 percent said they'll continue the habit of ordering food to-go instead of eating in a restaurant.
Many respondents said they think they'll keep practicing some safety precautions once they're allowed to leave home, too. About 70 percent will still practice social distancing, and 86 percent will wash their hands more.
The Palmetto State's tourism industry is betting that consumers' "cabin fever" will motivate them to take a vacation later this summer, but, according to the survey, the majority of Carolinians are not confident they'll be taking a trip.
Only 9 percent of South Carolina consumers and 7 percent of respondents in North Carolina say they're very confident about summer travel plans while 24 percent in both states said they're not confident at all.
About two-thirds of Carolinians have already had to cancel or postpone a trip because of the virus, according to the survey.
In a state where tourism has grown into a nearly $24 billion industry, consumers' attitudes about travel in the coming months will be critical.
Starting tomorrow, the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism plans to start rolling out the first phase of its recovery marketing campaign. Using the phrase, "Dream Now, Discover Later," it will encourage visitors to start thinking about a trip to the Palmetto State, but ads won't include a call to action for travelers until more restrictions have been lifted.
Want more of the surveys' insights? You can view the full webinar presentation here and a summary of survey results here.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.
Openings and closings
- Nana's Seafood & Soul is permanently closing its downtown location.
- Boeing will resume production at its North Charleston plant next week.
- Shem Creek seafood restaurant R.B.’s closed and was sold for $7 million.
- Parcel 32 on King Street has closed and will be available for events only.
- Longstanding Columbia watering hole Uncle Louie's permanently closed.
- The S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association presented a plan asking that the state open outdoor dining Monday and indoor dining by May 18.
Financial statement
“If you pay people $23 an hour not to work, they will take you up on it. It doesn’t mean they’re lazy. It means if you offer them $23 an hour not to work, they’ll probably take that over $17 to go to work.”
— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham
Graham told South Carolina business leaders yesterday that the additional $600 a week the federal CARES Act provides people laid off during the pandemic will not be extended past its July 31 expiration.
Some restaurant owners and other employers have said they're worried their laid-off staff won't want to return to their jobs since many are making more per week right now on unemployment than they would while working. (Workers out of a job right now can earn up to $926 a week. The average weekly wage for South Carolinians in food preparation and service is $434.)
The state's employment agency is encouraging employers to report people who turn down a chance to work, but that's raising some concern since many people may not feel safe enough to return to the workplace.
Other stuff you should know
- Boeing, facing a "body blow" from the coronavirus, will cut 10 percent of its workforce and slash Dreamliner production in half. (Post and Courier)
- Another 65,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the six-week claims total past 406,000. (Post and Courier)
- The Daniel Island-based tech company Benefitfocus said it plans to lay off 250 workers, citing financial stress from the pandemic. (Post and Courier)
- For the first time in years, business and finance news overtook politics as the most popular category, with 42 percent year-over-year growth. (Axios)
- The U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8 percent rate in the first quarter, but the worst is yet to come: most of that time was pre-pandemic. (NPR)
Sound smart while working from home
"Hey boss, did you know borrowers could face criminal liability if they apply for and receive a PPP loan but don't meet the terms to qualify?"
Source: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as told to The Wall Street Journal
Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program to give small businesses access to much-needed forgivable loans during the coronavirus health crisis. But many businesses that took advantage of the loans weren't so "small."
That's why additional guidance was given, clarifying that a PPP loan has to be necessary for a business. If it has deep pockets to dip into, it shouldn't apply.
That's why the Kiawah Island Community Association has come under fire for accepting a $1 million loan through the program. The group, which represents one of the most affluent communities in the state, had $13.6 million in operating and reserve funds at the end of 2019.
Now, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is calling on the association to return the money. Cunningham said he was "incredibly disappointed" the organization "took advantage of a program that was designed to offer a lifeline to struggling small businesses."
Many of those "struggling small businesses" in South Carolina are still waiting to hear if they've made it into the second pool of PPP funding, which opened Monday morning. The first pool of PPP funds ran out in less than two weeks, but this second round is expected to run out twice as fast, or even as early as today. To learn more about the program and the small business owners who are turning to it for help, check out this story.
Do you want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.