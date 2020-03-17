How SC colleges are handling student refunds after closing campuses due to the coronavirus

More than 200 universities across the country have temporarily closed due to growing concerns surrounding the new coronavirus.

As a result, many institutions of higher education, including four-year, two-year and technical colleges across South Carolina, have been left scrambling to switch to online-only classes and asking students to avoid campuses unless absolutely necessary.

Some schools, like the University of South Carolina and S.C. State University, have said that students will not be allowed to live in residence halls "unless they demonstrate extenuating circumstances," raising questions about whether the hundreds of displaced students will receive refunds for their pre-paid meal services and housing plans.

Others, like the College of Charleston, are strongly advising students to remain off campus during the closure, but residence halls will remain open and students are "welcome to stay on campus" if vacating is not a realistic option.

Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert and publisher/vice president of research for savingforcollege.com, said some colleges have already issued swift guidance on how they will pay back students, but most so far have opted to remain silent on the subject.

"A lot of colleges simply haven’t mentioned whether they’ll be giving refunds," he said. "And the problem with that is, if it's just that you're closing for a few days, then there's no big deal. But if you're going to be closing for weeks, then you can't charge for a service that you aren't providing."

S.C. State President James Clark said issuing student refunds is not the school's top priority. Instead, officials are focusing first on ensuring the health and safety of students and working to put mechanisms in place so that students are able to receive quality education while campus is closed.

"As a result, we are not having discussions about refunds because we have no idea what picture that might take, and the rooms are not being taken away. Those rooms are there for those individuals that need them," he said.

He said that at this time the school does not anticipate issuing refunds, emphasizing that 80 percent or so of its students are Pell Grant eligible, meaning they come from low-income families and are supported via various local, state and federal scholarships.

"We provide so much assistance. We’re out working every angle to find dollars and scholarship angles and federal dollars to help cover those costs," he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic is a "much, much bigger issue than a refund on a room."

All USC students will receive refunds for any lost days of campus housing, meal plans and parking, according to a statement posted to the university's website Monday afternoon.

"With a campus of our size, this will require time and care, so we urge students to please remain patient as we develop our process for issuing reimbursements," spokesman Jeff Stensland said in an email to The Post and Courier.

The university will give students more information on the refund process once it becomes available, Stensland said. He was unable to estimate a time frame for when refunds might be completed.

"We are in the process of developing models on cost, but there are many, many unknowns still to consider and each students’ circumstance is different," he said. "For example, some have federal aid that help offset the cost of food/housing."

While many requests to stay on campus were denied, more than 300 students received the OK from the university to stay in their residence halls, according to USC's website. The decision to limit students living in close-quarters was made based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health experts.

Last week, the university estimated that if all students had been allowed to return to campus following spring break, 30 percent of students would have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

"Allowing all requesting students to return to campus would have increased the risk to students and potentially quickly overwhelmed our Student Health Center’s ability to care for them," according to the university's website.

The Citadel is also "working on (its) way ahead regarding refunds," according to university spokesman Col. John Dorrian.

"Certainly we will not expect to keep room and board fees for services our cadets receive," he said.

While campus closures can be a minor inconvenience for some students, it can have serious ripple effects for others who depend on university meal services or housing.

Josh LeClerg, a student at Winthrop University, said he was forced to abruptly leave campus after he learned dining services would be severely limited on campus, where he's already paid for a meal plan.

"I had to make emergency preparations to move home, am less able to get done what I need to do from home due to loss of access to resources and I was partially food-dependent on the meal plan I paid for at the beginning of the year," LeClerg said.

He knows several other students who also rely on meal plans.

"We intend to ask for a partial refund as these are three weeks worth of meals that we paid for that we are unable to access," he said.

A decision on student refunds at Winthrop has not yet been made and is being discussed at the senior leadership level, according to spokeswoman Julia Longshaw.

Since the college is already on spring break, dining services were already going to be operating on a limited schedule, Longshaw said. The college's dining services department is working with the critical incident management team "to determine how it can best support our students who will be on campus during the remote instruction period beginning next week," she said.

Kantrowitz said he said colleges legally have to provide refunds for services if they've mandated that students leave campus.

"If they don't do it voluntarily. I would expect that there would be class action lawsuits against these colleges to force them to give refunds," he said.

While some colleges have some sort of endowment that would make the refund process less of a strain on a university's budget, Kantrowitz said, many don't have such means, especially if the pandemic continues into next semester. In addition to spending thousands of dollars on student refunds, colleges could also face a significant loss of revenue that would normally come from incoming international students, he said.

"It could be enough to push these colleges over the cliff. Depending on how the coronavirus plays out we could see colleges shut down," he said.

He recommended that students contact their school’s financial aid office if they’ve had financial difficulties related to a school's closure.