How SC authorities are working to protect inmates from coronavirus

As new coronavirus cases are identified around South Carolina, authorities said on Friday they are working hard to protect inmates at the state's jails and prisons — and the staff who supervise them.

This week, six inmates and one detention deputy at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston were diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. No new cases have been identified as of Friday and jail personnel are working hard to keep a clean and safe environment at the sprawling facility on Leeds Avenue, Sheriff Al Cannon said.

"I think we are doing everything that's being done in other jails across the country," he said.

The jail, which houses inmates awaiting trial in Charleston County as well as those being held on federal charges, immigration proceedings and other categories, is among the more modern facilities in the state.

Its infirmary is the only one at a jail in South Carolina to be certified by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, Cannon said.

The Sheriff's Office is working toward testing inmates for COVID-19 themselves and will receive equipment that will allow them to do that either Saturday afternoon or Monday morning, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Cannon also said his agency is working with 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, various courts and other authorities to identify inmates who are eligible for release in order to lower the jail population.

Among the categories of inmates who could be considered are those being held on misdemeanor charges, family court matter and other low-level charges, the sheriff said. Bond hearings continue to be held via video conference as well as video visitation for inmates' family members.

Of the six inmates who were diagnosed with COVID-19, two have been released, a man and a woman, Cannon said. The four other inmates diagnosed with the illness this week are being treated at the jail.

The Sheriff's Office is providing housing at a hotel for the family of the deputy who contracted the illness so that they can maintain social distance while the deputy recovers, the sheriff said.

Inmates are continually being monitored for symptoms at the detention center, Cannon said.

"I certainly empathize and understand how someone would feel if they had someone in a detention center," he said.

South Carolina's prisons have, thus far, not seen any inmates contract COVID-19, said Bryan Stirling, S.C. Department of Corrections director.

Out of 15 inmates tested across the state, all but two have come back negative, said April Clarke, SCDC's chief medical officer. Results for the two remaining inmates are pending.

Stirling said the agency is working hard to be vigilant and is following guidelines put out by DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We're going to try as hard as we can to keep this out of our inmate population," he said. "We're talking with MUSC a lot. They've been very helpful, as have other hospitals."

Clarke said the prison system has worked to adjust protocols when needed as more information is learned about how the virus spreads and the best practices for avoiding transmission.

Each inmate has been given one face mask, made by inmate workers at three prisons in the state, said Chrysti Shain, a SCDC spokeswoman. The masks are cloth and can be washed and reused.

The agency has ordered additional masks and authorities hope to provide inmates with two face masks each, Shain said.

In addition, inmates are sewing cloth covers that can extend the life of N95 respirator masks that are essential for health care workers, she said.

SCDC has a quarantine dorm with two sections, Stirling and Clarke said. One is for any inmates that may contract COVID-19 and need to be isolated. The other is for quarantining inmates who may be asymptomatic but may have been exposed to the virus, and are awaiting confirmation.

If any inmates fall ill and need medical care beyond what can be provided within the prison system, SCDC has agreements with hospital systems around the state to provide higher levels of care, when needed, Stirling said.

But as the virus spreads, some activists and others have been calling for inmates to be released.

On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union's South Carolina chapter sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster requesting that he take swift action to release as many inmates as possible.

"Although some institutions have attempted some preventative measures, the situation requires a decisive, swift and coordinated statewide response by all stakeholders in the criminal legal system to save lives and to protect incarcerated individuals, staff, and the public at large," the letter states.

Infections and deaths are likely to disproportionately impact people of color, who are over-represented in South Carolina's jails and prisons, the letter states. Minority populations also make up a disproportionately large number of people with preexisting conditions like diabetes, heart disease and respiratory disease — conditions that put someone at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.

It is virtually impossible to ensure social distancing in environments like jails and prisons, the letter said, adding that such institutions are not isolated from the broader community where the virus might be circulating.

The ACLU calls for inmates in the following categories to be considered for release:

Anyone whose release would not jeopardize public safety; and

Has serious underlying medical issues (including but not limited to chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised individuals, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or liver disease); or

Is 50 or older; or

Has serious mental health conditions that are often accompanied with an inability to maintain good hygiene habits, or an inability to take medications as directed;

Has serious developmental disabilities; or

Is within six months of an anticipated release date.

Responding to the letter, Stirling said SCDC does not have the authority to release inmates on its own.

The director said his agency still has to consider overall public safety and that releasing someone into a world where the virus is circulating, where there is limited employment and where there is little to no support for them upon release could be a bad idea.

In addition, SCDC is bound by state laws that govern inmate release criteria, Stirling said. Without a ruling by the state Board of Paroles and Pardons, or a court order, the agency only has two options for release because of medical reasons.

"The current posture of the law is not forward looking," he said. "It's if they're sick and they're going to die."

An inmate can receive a medical furlough if a doctor has given them a year or less to live, Stirling said. They can receive a medical parole if they're expected to die within two years.

And SCDC has already worked hard to lower its inmate population in recent years, he said. In the last decade, South Carolina's prisons have gone from around 23,000 inmates to a little under 18,000.

"Less (inmate) population clearly helps," Stirling said.

Despite the constraints on inmate release, the director said he understands the concerns that many around the state, from activists to inmates' families, have.

"They should know how hard we are working," Stirling said. "(Staff are) really doing incredible work. We're communicating daily, answering questions on social media and when people write in and ask."

SCDC staff are also following the most up to date public health guidelines and contact tracing is done if its believed someone, whether it be an inmate or a staff member, has been exposed to the virus, he said.

"We’re doing everything we can to keep our staff safe and our inmate population safe," Stirling said. "I want to thank my staff, medical, mental health and security. Just like medical workers, they're coming into an environment where it's very hard to social distance."