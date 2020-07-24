How pressure is mounting on SC Gov. McMaster to issue statewide COVID-19 mask order

Pressure is mounting on S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide mask mandate as other efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic have failed and the new school year approaches.

The state’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Linda Bell, told The Greenville News Thursday that local mask ordinances, passed by 80 S.C. cities and counties in recent weeks, have been a positive step, but don’t compare to the effectiveness of a statewide rule. She shared she has advised the Republican governor with close ties to President Donald Trump to issue that order, but the Columbia Republican has so far declined, citing an inability to enforce it.

Meanwhile, three top Republican state senators told The Post and Courier Friday they would endorse a statewide mask mandate. One has urged the governor to experiment with requiring residents to wear masks in public for the entire month of August to see if it tamps down COVID-19 case and death tallies before the start of the fall semester.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, a Republican, has said widespread mask use will be key to returning children to public schools this fall, as the governor requested last week. Many school districts are expected to start the school year with online classes.

And the chairman of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association said Friday a statewide order from the governor could help restaurants reason with unruly customers who refuse to wear face coverings when they walk in.

South Carolina remains one of 19 states with no statewide requirement that residents wear masks in public, even as the Palmetto State has become one of the country’s worst hotspots for COVID-19. Other states — including Texas, Arkansas and Alabama — have adopted such rules months ago in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, including by asymptomatic people, through respiratory droplets.

McMaster’s reluctance to issue the order has put him at odds with Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, and other state leaders who see a requirement of widespread mask usage as one of the state’s only remaining methods of stopping the virus’ spread.

“Unfortunately, not enough people are wearing masks and physically distancing,” Bell said in a statement sent to The Post and Courier on Friday. "As a result, our numbers in South Carolina have increased dramatically.”

Patchwork leads to confusion

Over the past week, South Carolina health officials have announced an average of 1,750 new COVID-19 cases, up nearly 70 percent from a month ago, and 35 deaths a day, more than triple from a month ago.

But the governor has said for months he will not close businesses again after this spring’s unsuccessful shutdown.

The governor has pleaded with S.C. residents, alongside Bell and Spearman, for months to protect themselves and others by wearing masks. But he has been reluctant to strengthen those recommendations with a requirement.

“There’s just no way to develop an enforceable, one-size-fits-all mask ordinance for all five million South Carolinians,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said Friday. “But he continues to support local governments in their efforts to pass ordinances that are tailor-made for their communities’ needs.”

In that absence, a number of municipalities and counties have passed their own ordinances, covering about 45 percent of the state’s population.

“Many local elected officials agree that a statewide mask requirement would be most effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the state,” said Scott Slatton, a spokesman for the Municipal Association of South Carolina. “They also recognize their obligation to lead in difficult times.”

But that patchwork of local ordinances has created confusion for businesses with locations across the state, according to S.C. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ted Pitts.

It’s not just that some cities have mask ordinances and others don’t, Pitts said. It’s also that cities often write their mask rules differently, with varying requirements and enforcement mechanisms.

“The confusion creates some concern when ordinances aren’t the same and require the same things,” Pitts said.

The lack of a statewide mandate seems to have empowered South Carolinians who don’t want to wear a mask and don’t take the virus seriously, said Bobby Williams, chairman of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Williams, the CEO of Columbia-based Lizard’s Thicket and a McMaster ally, said his employees are finding themselves in arguments with irate customers who don’t want to wear a mask when they walk into one of his meat-and-three restaurants.

“At least we could say to the customer, ‘Listen, it’s a mandate from the governor,’” Williams said.

GOP leaders back mask order

Top state GOP lawmakers say they are generally against mandates that trample on civil liberties. But, at this point, and with Bell recommending a statewide rule, they say it’s worth a shot.

“If we can wear masks for a month and that slows down the spread enough that we can fully reopen business, schools can get going again, then we ought to do it,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican. “The reality is that liberties are being harmed a whole lot more by us failing to contain this virus.”

Powerful Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman agrees, a spokesman said Friday.

Senate President Harvey Peeler told The Post and Courier he encouraged the governor to enact a one-month order in August. He thinks S.C. residents could get on board with wearing masks if there is an end date in sight. After 31 days, data will show whether the mandate worked, he said.

“It’ll flatten the curve, or it won’t,” the Gaffney Republican said.

Still, not everyone is sold that a government order is the silver bullet.

Some local ordinances have proven easily exploited.

Horry County’s mask mandate, passed earlier this month, requires face coverings inside businesses — but not outdoors.

It did nothing to stop a packed crowd of maskless bikers outside Suck Bang Blow, a Murrells Inlet Bar, last weekend. Pictures and video of the gathering went viral on social media. While Murrells Inlet is in Georgetown County, the bar is just over the line in Horry County. Both counties mandate masks inside businesses.

“I don’t think a mandate is going to solve the problem,” said Republican state Sen. Thomas Alexander, chairman of the Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee. “But I do hope we’ll continue to see more individuals wearing their masks and getting this under control.”

Spearman is weighing her own mask requirement as she reviews school districts’ plans to educate students this fall amid the pandemic.

She hinted this week she may soon require students wear masks on school buses this fall. But her spokesman, Ryan Brown, said she plans to leave it up to schools to enforce their own mask rules.

On Friday, Brown said Spearman is frustrated that people aren’t wearing masks as both Bell and the governor have asked. Spearman and the governor had a public falling out last week when they clashed over how to handle a return to schooling amid the pandemic this fall.

The governor called for all schools to reopen five days a week after Labor Day, along with a virtual option for parents. Spearman rejected that request, saying individual schools and districts need flexibility to decide when and how they return to classroom teaching.

The lack of mask wearing has “created a situation where parents and schools are now having to put students in non-ideal situations — the fact parents have to choose between 100 percent virtual or some hybrid is not what we wanted,” Brown said. “The hope was that we’d be five days a week if we were in a better position. I don’t know that we can blame the governor for that, but people need to heed the advice of DHEC and the governor.”

On Friday, McMaster’s top political adviser fired back in a statement that illustrates the growing divide between the state’s governor and top education official.

“South Carolina elected Molly Spearman to serve our students and parents,” Tim Pearson told The Post and Courier. “If she wanted to be the president of the teachers union she should have run for that, but given that she didn’t, it’s time she starts doing her job.”

Brown said Spearman is not playing politics.

"For a career political operative like Tim Pearson, I am sure it is difficult to imagine politics not playing a role in decision-making," Brown said, "but for Superintendent Spearman, keeping students and staff safe while providing parents options are the only factors being considered."

