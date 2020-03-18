How Lowcountry governments are communicating with employees about coronavirus

As county and local governments shift services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some agencies started communicating with their employees on preventative measures, sent them home to work remotely and shared time-off policies earlier than others.

Some agencies briefed staff on the work done to ensure employee safety while they reported to work in government office buildings.

When asked to provide memos from agency leaders to its staff and an accounting of how many staffers were working remotely to date, agencies varied in their response to The Post and Courier's requests Wednesday.

The city of North Charleston did not provide any memos sent to employees.

Berkeley County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton told a reporter to "check LinkedIn" for the total number of county employees. LinkedIn shows the county has 96 employees; Norton said none of those employees worked remotely as of Wednesday.

City of Charleston

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said "approximately half" of the city's office-based workforce is working from home and expects the number to "rise significantly over the next 48 hours."

Additionally, the highly trafficked city Permit Center was closed off to the general public as of Monday afternoon.

Charleston's employee wellness manager, Jan Park, started communicating with staff about the coronavirus on March 2, offering details on what they should do if they've shown symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Employees were encouraged to call a doctor's office about any symptoms. That email included a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website and encouraged at least 20 seconds of hand-washing.

A March 6 email included PDF graphics now hung at City Hall: diagrams of people properly washing their hands, the symptoms of coronavirus, posters telling staff to stay home if they feel sick and virtually visit their doctors. The email also included the city's efforts in ordering supplies for first responders, like the order of 900 bottles of hand sanitizer for city vehicles and shared areas. Because of a shipment delay, staff was encouraged to purchase some for personal or office use if they saw it in stores.

The city shared stats on how the virus would effect people, and workplace prevention: custodians were directed to disinfect shared common surfaces, employees were told to not eat in vehicles unless they can wash their hands first, to wipe down shared phones, to not bring food to meetings; firefighters were asked to be vigilant about hand-washing, utensil washing and dish washing.

The city also encouraged staff to start using an "elbow bump" or "friendly nod" when greeting one another.

Employees seeking medical care for sinus infections or sore throats were encouraged to download an app called "Blue Care on Demand" that costs about $59 per visit.

On Sunday, 40 minutes after Gov. Henry McMaster closed schools, the city told employees that if they could not report to work because of childcare issues they were to notify their supervisors.

"While the use of sick leave is normally only allowed for an employee or family member's illness, for this event we are allowing employees to use up to 80 hours of sick leave for the purpose of caring for their children during the school closure," the email reads. "Beyond that, employees may utilize available annual leave."

On Monday, city employees were told that if they were 65 or older or had chronic medical conditions to consult with their supervisors on how to work from home. If not, they would be allowed to use sick or annual leave. Employees were also notified that a temporary work-from-home policy would be enacted. The city also temporarily waived requirement of accrued leave during probationary period.

The city also provided a community resource list with phone numbers to Catholic Charities, Dominion, OriginSC for rental assistance, Palmetto CAP and Salvation Army, among others.

Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant spokeswoman Martine Wolfe-Miller said about 30 percent of the town's 642-person workforce is working from home. Of that, the town's entire legal, transportation, planning and human resources departments are working remotely.

All but a few employees in the town's administrative, executive, court, civilian police and fire department personnel are working from home. The recreation department suspended activities.

"Our Digital Boards across departments began promoting safety messaging three weeks ago," Wolfe-Miller said. "Our internal newsletter, All users emails and specific messaging from department managers began addressing specific departmental needs."

North Charleston

North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said "at least over half" of the city's employees reported to work in-office.

"Ironically, with our limited staffing, I couldn't get numbers regarding our limited staffing," Johnson said.

Johnson did not provide employee-wide memos on the coronavirus, but told The Post and Courier the city contracted a cleaning company to sanitize work areas.

Charleston County

Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana said the county has a total of 2,461 employees, including the Sheriff's Office. Smetana said there are 227 remote access accounts now in use and over 200 existing accounts. Smetana said about 80 laptops are being made available to employees and all employees have remote access to email.

Smetana first emailed county staff on March 5. He said the county staff is "making every effort to have hand sanitizer available at all county buildings" and that staff follow the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and CDC guidelines.

On Sunday, Smetana told county employees that the offices would remain open and continue to serve citizens. Department heads were to work with employees who may have child-care needs following McMaster's school closure order. Staff was encouraged to use telecommuting or flexible scheduling.

On March 6, the Charleston County Sheriff's Department held a command staff meeting, Captain Roger Antonio said.

Employees have been asked to keep their supervisors updated on sick leave or concerns with family or scheduling; staff identified positions that can work off-site, schedule flexibility for working weekends, evenings or reduced hours.

Antonio said of the 126 civilian employees between the department's jail and law enforcement divisions, five are working from home while half of the civilian workforce is working at night to decrease exposure to each other and the public.

On Wednesday, Smetana announced the County Auditor, Register of Deeds and Treasurer would close to the public beginning Thursday.

Berkeley County

Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer first communicated with county employees about the coronavirus on March 11, telling employees that there were no confirmed or presumptive cases in the county and that government offices will continue to operate a normal schedule.

Moldenhauer encouraged staff to check the state DHEC and CDC websites for more information, the symptoms of coronavirus and area hospitals virtual screenings. Employees were told to stay home if they were sick, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and wash their hands.

Moldenhauer sent an email to all employees Monday saying that starting Tuesday all employees were expected to report to work.

Employees who need to take time off were told to use leave, and those approved to work from home must receive direction from their director.

Moldenhauer said of the 1,351 employees, which includes the Sheriff's Office, government, water and sanitation, about more than 20 were working remotely, but the number is changing daily.

"It's safe to say a majority of our employees are still reporting to work," Moldenhauer said.

Dorchester County

Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said the county's emergency management team asked department and offices to review and update their "continuity of operations plans" as far back as March 9.

Norton said the Facilities Department was asked to increase cleaning of frequently touched surfaces in all county buildings.

Norton did not provide memos or guidance sent out to county personnel and said all 96 employees were still working in county buildings as of Wednesday.

David Slade, Rickey Dennis, Thomas Novelly and Jerrell Floyd contributed to this report.