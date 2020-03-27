How Gamecock football players are coping with coronavirus

COLUMBIA — It’s never as easy as some think, being a football player at a major university. The adulation and fame is great but players have every minute of every day planned out for them.

South Carolina is no different. Will Muschamp runs his program like an NFL franchise and was attacking the start of spring practice, getting in five sessions before cutting players loose on March 5 and telling them to have a safe spring break.

Then the coronavirus outbreak hit the United States and abruptly canceled everything. With the resumption of practice questionable, along with the start of the season, Muschamp and his staff are doing what they can to keep their players on as close to a regimented plan as possible.

The Dog-Walker

Tight end Nick Muse missed the last three games of the season after tearing his ACL on Nov. 2. He’s recovering, able to walk but not run, and his spring break was a visit to Belmont, N.C.

He went home and never came back.

“He’s still getting to watch film and he’s doing therapy here,” his mother, Shannon Muse, said. “His spirit has always been real upbeat.”

The family takes the proper precautions when going to a knee rehab center, and Muse gets all the exercise he can handle. The family has four dogs and he’s on walking duty much of the time.

The rest?

Shannon and Kevin, Nick’s dad, remember how they used to holler at Nick to quit playing video games and get outside. Now Nick can keep in touch with all of his teammates by inviting them online for a group Call of Duty marathon.

“We have a basement with a leg press, weight bench, free weights,” Kevin said. “They have everything they need, so they’re really set on their workouts.”

Now it’s just the problem of keeping ahead of the food consumption. Nick’s brother Tanner Muse (6-2, 227 pounds), a former Clemson safety, is also home after a stellar NFL Combine and keeping in shape for the NFL Draft. Nick is 6-4, 250 and doesn’t exactly get full off a turkey sandwich.

“I go to the grocery store every other day,” Shannon chuckled. “What a blessing it is that they eat at school.”

NFL input

Parker White did what a lot of college kids do on spring break. He and his buddies headed to Florida for a week of sun and surf.

“Then all this stuff started hitting really bad,” said his father, Brad White. “Then they extended leave for an extra week. (Director of Football Operations George Wynn) sent the message that they were holding off on practice, and leave was extended indefinitely, so he came back home.”

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The Gamecocks’ senior kicker is set to graduate in May with his degree in Sports Management, so he’s finishing that, hoping for a commencement ceremony someday and splitting time between Charleston, Columbia and Charlotte.

White is keeping his leg in shape on a Lowcountry field, tending to his apartment in Columbia and worked out with a friend who kicked for nine NFL seasons.

“We worked together on Sunday,” said former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed, who lives in Charlotte. “He’s supposed to be super-busy this time of year. But nobody’s allowed to do anything as a team.”

White worked with Reed in high school and Reed, after watching a couple of attempts, didn’t have much advice. He tweaked a few things and sent White on his way.

“He’s so steady I didn’t tell him much,” Reed said. “I just said, ‘Don’t kick a ton, you’re not playing next week.' The main thing is to stay limber, don’t put too much weight on his leg.”

White is also following the advice of Gamecock alum Ryan Succop, who he’s worked out with in the past. He stretches and limbers up around 25 minutes a day, and kicks every other day.

“Make sure all the muscles are loose, and nothing gets cramped up,” Brad White said. “I told him to just hang tight, and hopefully everything will get back to normal soon.”

Cooking with OrTre

“He’s baking a chicken tonight,” Tashia Greene said on Thursday. “I’ll head over there maybe with a pasta salad or something.”

Junior receiver OrTre Smith, White's former Wando High School teammate, didn’t feel he had to make up for it. But because he’s not at the training table anymore, he’s been heading to mom’s house for an extra meal or five.

He repaid the favor Thursday and returned to the routine on Friday.

USC began online classes on Monday after extended spring break. Smith, a psychology major who can graduate this summer or add a minor in African-American Studies to his resume and graduate in December, is in his off-campus apartment with receiver Chad Terrell.

“He goes in for treatment every day,” said Greene, alluding to the repaired kneecap that cost Smith nearly the entire 2018 season and hindered his production in 2019.

“I know he’s doing his own thing as far as push-ups, cardio, stuff like that. He’s running by himself because there’s nobody to throw or run routes with.”

Greene, who works in mental health, is also in Columbia and was as blindsided by the coronavirus effect as anyone. Wynn e-mailed all the players’ parents and told them about spring ball being called off, and the updates of what’s going on at USC.

Smith is diligent in his rehab, workouts and books. Like the world, he’s waiting to see what’s going to happen with football.

In the meantime, he’s cooking for mom.