How does that get clean? Takeout restaurants put new emphasis on sanitizing food prep area

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants rushed to reassure customers via social media that employees were fastidiously cleaning everything in sight, in keeping with the state’s health codes and restaurants’ own sanitation standards. But what does that mean exactly?
Here’s how your menu is handled at Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, according to co-owner Jeremiah Schenzel:
"Food prep areas are the part most people know the least about," Schenzel says, adding that the daily deep-clean takes place after the restaurant is closed.
"Once everything is wrapped and stored properly, all surfaces are scrubbed with really, really hot soapy water," he explains.
By surfaces, he means tables, shelves, floors and just about anything in else in the room which would qualify as flat.
Once scrubbed, the surfaces are sprayed with disinfectant.
All of the above was longstanding practice at Daps. But the restaurant has lately added the step of bleaching all surfaces after disinfecting them.