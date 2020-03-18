How does that get clean? Restaurants deal with patrons handling menus in age of coronavirus

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants rushed to reassure customers via social media that its employees were fastidiously cleaning everything in sight, in keeping with the state’s health codes and restaurants’ own sanitation standards. But what does that mean exactly?
Here’s how your menu is handled at Little Jack’s Tavern, Melfi’s, Leon’s Oyster Shop and Monza, according to owner Brooks Reitz:
Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, workers sometimes stashed menus at service stations. Now menus are restricted to the bar and host stand, where they’re sorted into two categories: “To be sanitized” and “Sanitized.” Only menus in the latter group are distributed to guests.
To sanitize menus, employees use a product supplied by the restaurant’s chemical purveyor. At the start of service, and when menus are returned, employees spray menus on both sides and then wipe them down before adding them to the sanitized pile.
In addition to giving out menus, Reitz adds that employees are now also offering hand sanitizer tableside as a standard service step.