How does that get clean? Downtown Charleston restaurant creates 'quarantine pod' for chef

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants rushed to reassure customers via social media that employees were fastidiously cleaning everything in sight in keeping with the state’s health codes and restaurants’ own sanitation standards. But what does that mean exactly?

Here’s how Zero Restaurant + Bar cuts down on contamination risk, according to executive chef Vinson Petrillo:

If there was so much as a stray speck of dust in the kitchen at Zero Restaurant + Bar prior to the closure of dine-in restaurants, Petrillo is certain it’s not there now. He and his team two weeks ago embarked on a momentous cleaning project likely to resonate with observant Jews who scrubbed away every trace of wheat, oats, barley, spelt or rye in advance of the Passover holiday starting Wednesday night.

“Before we decided to do take-out we actually removed everything from the restaurant,” Petrillo says. “We deep-cleaned and sanitized every floor, pipe drain, cooler and table and then did the same with every sheet tray, cutting board, container and all food contact areas.”

Once the restaurant had created what it refers to as “quarantine pod,” only Petrillo was allowed inside to prepare the 10 cheeseburger-and-wine packages ($101.80, plus an optional donation to the Zero employee relief fund) it sells online each day through Resy's ticketing system. According to Petrillo, he hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus because he hasn’t exhibited any symptoms associated with it.

Petrillo then hands off the takeout bag to the general manager, who wears gloves to deliver it through the ticket holder’s car window at a predetermined time.