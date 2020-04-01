How does that get clean? At downtown Charleston cafe, avoiding COVID-19 is matter of timer

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants rushed to reassure customers via social media that employees were fastidiously cleaning everything in sight in keeping with the state’s health codes and restaurants’ own sanitation standards. But what does that mean exactly?

Here’s how Babas on Cannon stays on a sanitation schedule, according to co-owner Edward Crouse:

Almost everything at Babas has slowed down exponentially since the outbreak of coronavirus. Take a FedEx package, for example. The process of opening it "used to take 60 seconds," Crouse says. "Now it takes five minutes because the outside and contents all need to be disinfected."

Crouse and his crew apply the same care to "every single package, delivery, paper invoice and piece of mail," he says, adding, "Being hospitable right now means providing guests with the opportunity to get safely prepared, delicious and nurturing food, with absolutely no human interaction."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

But it's impossible to prepare the kind of food that Babas offers without the involvement of humans, so the restaurant has implemented a strict timer system to keep them on a sanitation schedule.

One set of timers ring every 15 minutes to remind employees to wash their hands. The other timers go off at 30-minute intervals "to remind our team to sanitize every surface in the space with Clorox wipes," Clouse says, stressing that he means every surface.

"We are so used to the space smelling like fresh brewed coffee, fresh baked goods and caramelized onions," he says. "Now it smells like cleaning solution, 24/7. So odd."