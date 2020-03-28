How Clemson players, coaches are staying busy at home during coronavirus quarantine

CLEMSON — The spread of the coronavirus has relegated Clemson coaches to their homes, from which the staff has held daily meetings over video conference. The technology is voice responsive.

When a person speaks, their face pops on the screen.

Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell's face has been conspicuously absent at times, though. Caldwell offered an explanation Wednesday morning.

"He said he was naked," coach Dabo Swinney said in taped video released Wednesday, laughing. "He always wanted to come to a staff meeting naked. We all got a big kick out of that."

The moment of levity was well-received. ACC coaches are not permitted to hold daily football meetings with players during this time, virtually or otherwise, which has forced Clemson to get creative during what was scheduled to be the home stretch of the spring football slate.

The ACC cancelled all athletic activity for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year last week.

Swinney said he has pushed "football stuff" to players on a "non-required basis."

Joey Batson, the Tigers' director of strength and conditioning, has compiled daily exercise plans for Tigers players, with options for those with and without access to weights. Most do have weights, Swinney said, but Batson has devised plans for those who do not.

"Our strength coaches have done a great job of videoing and using the technology to demonstrate what that alternative plan may be, whether it's filling up a bucket of dirt or sand or whatever to get your core workout done for the day," Swinney said. "Guys have kind had some fun with that. The guys have been sending video back and forth of their workouts."

Darien Rencher, a redshirt senior running back, is among those without access to weights. Instead he's doing push-ups, sit-ups and calf raises in his family's Anderson home, his father, Darwin, said, in addition to running hills in the neighborhood.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Jackson Carman was supposed to spend spring break in New York for an internship organized by Paw Journey, his mother, Mary said. Instead the junior offensive lineman went straight to Ohio, where he's quarantining with his mother and grandmother.

"He loves to harass me," Mary said. "Like, 'I'm home, mama! Where's the food?'"

Carman's done some weight training at his nephew's house. His mother set up a makeshift gym in the garage, but the free weights are too light for the 6-foot-5, 345-pound Carman.

So he's taken on a new role.

"He calls himself my personal trainer," Mary said. "(He's like) 'C'mon, 10 more, mama, 10 more!' I'm like, 'Jackson I can't do it.' 'Yes you can!' Shouting is not going to make me do more."

Travis Etienne is back home in Jennings, La. The senior running back, a two-time ACC Player of the Year who surprised many be returning to Clemson instead of declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, has filled his hours training, his mother said.

He normally starts his days by running or riding a bike, before heading to a local trainer's home to weight train. Donnetta has been sure to limit Travis' rice intake. On previous trips home, she said, her son's love for the grain has resulted in some weight gain.

All Clemson classes are scheduled to be held online through at least April 5, but that date could be pushed back as the coronvirus continues to spread. That means Etienne will need to continue to abstain from his mother's rice and pot pie.

"It's like 'put that down, don't eat that,'" Donnetta said.