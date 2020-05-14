How Clemson is helping athletes with mental health during coronavirus isolation

CLEMSON — Sometimes all it takes to calm down is one deep breath.

Bailey Nevels has focused on driving that point home for Clemson athletes during the coronavirus lockdown. Nevels, Clemson's coordinator of psychological health services for student-athletes, knows it's not always easy for Division I athletes to slow down. In fact, they are normally expected to do the opposite.

But in the absence of the normal structure that shapes Tigers athletes' lives, Nevels is preaching mindfulness.

"I encourage a lot of journaling and self-reflection, and really just using this time to work on the other aspects of yourself that are important," Nevels said. "You can't always train the way that you want to. So, how do we work on your career development, on your personal growth?"

For some athletes, that's meant hopping on video calls with Nevels, a licensed psychologist who earned her doctoral degree in counseling psychology from Georgia in 2014. Later that year she completed a psychology internship at Clemson and has been with the athletic department since.

She said it's been tough to connect with some athletes since the university halted all on-campus activity in late March — some live in states in which licensed mental health providers are not allowed to practice — but she's seen positive results with those she's worked with. She provides consultation over Zoom calls, working in online resources like self-compassion.org.

One area that's been a challenge for some athletes is maintaining a regular sleep schedule. Nevels can sympathize with that.

"When I think back to my 20-year-old self, I would love to able to sleep until noon," she said.

She encourages athletes to pick a time to wake up and a time to go sleep. They can use digression, she said, so long as they stay consistent. And if they need help, she recommends practicing meditation before bed.

"Sleep is such a vital component to both your physical health and your mental health," Nevels said. "It helps you kind of be in the right mindset, but it also helps you recover."

That can be a launching pad for athletes to integrate meditation into their daily lives. The practice, long a staple of Eastern traditions, has gained the attention of the wellness-minded in the United States in recent years. It often calls for individuals to train their attention and awareness on their breath.

"We'll do some deep breathing exercises in session. And then I'll say, 'OK, just try once or twice a day and see how it goes,'" Nevels said. "If people are open to that, then we go to the meditation piece."

On a more surface level, Nevels wants athletes to stay connected with one another. They shouldn't be afraid to reach out to friends to set up video calls, she said. And it's important to remember there are others working through similar feelings of loneliness.

"You're not alone," Nevels said. "Physically, it seems that way. But you have a lot of support here. People love you. People care about you, and are ready to see you back. We miss them so much."