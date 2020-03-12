How Charleston retailers are dealing with residents stockpiling supplies for coronavirus

As the new coronavirus continues to spread around the country, South Carolina retailers are creating their own hand sanitizers, limiting the amount of disinfectants customers can buy and encouraging consumers to use their online shopping tools.

The aisles in some of the retail stores near Charleston were sparsely stocked with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and all-purpose cleaners. Pallets and shelves once stacked with toilet paper were running low at some locations.

But executives at companies like CVS, the largest pharmacy chain in the United States, announced this week they had a ready supply of most items, excluding surgical masks that are most needed among health care workers.

"We've seen an increase in utilization in certain categories, particularly around cleaning supplies, masks, sanitizers, those types of categories. And overall from a supply perspective, our front store supply remains strong," Eva Boratto, CVS's chief financial officer, said during an investment conference Thursday. "We have had challenges. I'd say we're essentially out of stock on masks. And you could see on sanitizers, sporadically, we're out of stock. But we're continuing to receive supply."

Other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Publix took steps to allow their stores to limit how many high-demand items a single person could purchase.

Walmart also encouraged its customers to utilize other ways of shopping with the retail giant. They specifically highlighted Walmart's online shopping feature, which enables store employees to pick up people's grocery items for them and makes those purchases available when shoppers arrive at the store.

Some people were taking Walmart up on that suggestion Thursday. The West Ashley store was filled with employees gathering shoppers' items and placing them in the blue crates that would be picked up at the front of the store.

As one Walmart employee collected vegetables in the produce section, she said the online orders she was responsible for had picked up significantly in recent days.

Another store employee at the Harris Teeter in West Ashley said shoppers were also utilizing that company's online shopping features, including the curb-side pickup and grocery delivery services.

Department stores were also trying to do their part to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus. Belk in Mount Pleasant put up signs this week alerting shoppers that the department store chain's makeup and cologne counters were now "touch free."

There were still employees ready to assist shoppers at beauty counters, but they were no longer able to sample the beauty products at the store.

The impact of COVID-19 hasn't just been felt at large retailers. Some Charleston residents have turned to smaller locally owned pharmacies for supplies. At Delta’s Pharmacy and Medical Supply in downtown Charleston, they are out of stock of alcohol, hand soap and disinfecting and preparation wipes.

Delta’s pharmacy technician, Shantale Haley, and their chief pharmacist, Joey Kroll, said it started with the masks for them a week or two ago.

“That sold out instantly,” Haley said.

The pharmacy has been encouraging everyone they could to try looking for masks at hardware stores if they desperately need them. In response to the global need for supplies, the World Health Organization recently called for governments and industries to increase manufacturing of protective equipment by 40 percent to meet demands.

“Industry and governments must act quickly to boost supply, ease export restrictions and put measures in place to stop speculation and hoarding,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press release.

For Delta’s Pharmacy, hand sanitizer and soap went out of stock after their masks. At this point the pharmacy isn’t sure when they will be able to restock on those specific supplies.

Plantation Pharmacies on James Island and West Ashley have also felt the restock pressure. When the coronavirus coverage first started picking up, the pharmacy stocked up on antibiotics.

Hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, rubbing alcohol, disinfecting wipes and aloe vera are some of things they’ve had trouble keeping a supply of. One customer even tried to get a 18 month supply of their prescription.

Staff said thankfully the purchasing of masks has declined. But in response to hand sanitizer demands, the pharmacy has also decided to create homemade versions in their lab at their West Ashley facility.

Since many places don’t have hand sanitizer and the pharmacy can order the needed ingredients to make the substance in bulk, they decided to make their own. Jo Garcia, one of the pharmacy’s lab managers, said they don’t know at the moment how many they plan to make in a day.

“We’re trying to see what the demand is going to be,” he said.

Garcia and his colleague, Rick Foreman, said the pharmacy's goal is to donate the larger homemade supplies of hand sanitizer they make to local schools. The smaller ones will be sold to customers in their pharmacy stores.