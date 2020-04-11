How Charleston-area worshippers plan to make Easter special at home during coronavirus

Sanctuaries across the world will sit empty on the biggest Christian holiday this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people who'd normally be in churches Easter Sunday will instead be in their homes.

In an unprecedented Easter where many houses of worship won’t host physical gatherings, believers are finding creative ways to make the Christian holy day special at home.

For some, this year's resurrection Sunday offers an opportunity to implement new traditions while maintaining others.

For the Rev. Shamond Riddy and his family, an annual Easter extravaganza where 300 people gather for food and children's activities will be replaced with an outdoor experience with several dozen worshippers.

Relatives will sit in cars at the family pond, which rests on a roughly 20-acre property on Johns Island. The land provides enough space for musicians and ministers to space themselves apart as they offer music and preach a sermon that will be broadcast over speakers, Riddy said.

He added the property is also large enough for children to participate in an Easter egg hunt while keeping their distance from each other.

Though this resurrection Sunday will be nontraditional, it is important for the family to maintain their annual custom of coming together on the most important Christian holy day.

"We wanted to do something where we can still be around each other," Riddy said.

The day will also be a change of pace for Riddy, 22, who serves as director of visitation for the Johns Island Parish of the United Methodist Church.

He usually attends up to four services on the biggest Christian holiday, preaching at two of them.

This year, he'll only have one sermon to prepare. He'll miss the season's usual hustle and bustle, but the preacher is looking forward to the family worship service.

“I’ll take the one any day instead of having none," he said.

Others also look forward to having company while being cautious.

Kristen Chandler, who lives in downtown Charleston, watched an online service on Palm Sunday with a friend, while the two maintained a safe distance from one another. She'll do the same for Easter, watching a service streamed by Parkside Church from her Wagner Terrace condo with a marsh view.

Chandler, 39, said she's single and couldn't fathom being alone on the holiday.

“I just really feel like it's powerful when two or more believers are gathered together for worship," she said.

Many believers are embracing the internet as a means of engaging in worship.

Spam emails and phone calls have Biemann Othersen, 89, a bit wary of technology. But amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many sanctuaries to close their doors, the lifelong Charleston resident has grown to enjoy using the web to hear the Gospel.

For the past few Sundays, he's been connecting his iPhone to his living room television to watch St. Matthew Lutheran's worship experiences. Othersen looks forward to doing the same this Sunday, and plans to share the link to the Easter service with his childhood friend in Louisiana.

“That’s a positive right there," he said. "You always try to look for positives. There’s always something good in all these bad situations."

Othersen grew up attending St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, a downtown Charleston congregation where about a thousand worshippers pack in the pews for Easter services.

Some Easters, he and his wife, Janelle, follow up worship with dinner at a nice restaurant.

That won't be the case this year, as dining spots across the state are limited to takeout only.

Recognizing the couple is particularly vulnerable to the virus given their age, Biemann Othersen said they are taking social distancing seriously.

They'll enjoy a quiet Easter this year at home with a home-cooked meal at their West Street residence on the peninsula.

"I will probably fix some shrimp and rice," he said.

Youth activities, which are integral part of the season, will continue this year.

Matt Legare and his wife, Ellen, have three daughters, ages 10, 7 and 2. Their church, Good Samaritan Anglican, has been offering child-oriented Zoom services. The Summerville family cut palms last week before the virtual Sunday service to begin Holy Week. This weekend, they'll dye Easter eggs, continuing a family tradition.

"It’ll be stripped down to what matters most," Matt Legare said.

The virus, which has forced schools to close, has allowed him and his wife to talk with their children about Easter in a deeper way. They've discussed with the girls how people across the globe are being forced to make sacrifices due to COVID-19, and how the youth must pull their weight at home by helping to clean and doing their school work.

It all ties into the resurrection story, Legare said, which tells of Jesus giving up his life for others.

The holiday comes several days after Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide stay-at-home order, forcing residents to limit their travel.

McMaster did not ask churches to end in-person Easter Sunday services. He encouraged congregations to livestream services. If they must hold in-person worship experiences, the governor asked them to host outdoor services or incorporate social distancing practices inside sanctuaries.

Hundreds of churches have canceled in-person gatherings through April, forcing congregations to scale down Easter celebrations that they had planned months ago.

Massive choirs were slimmed down to a handful of praise team members singing in front of cameras for streamed services. Children rehearsed speeches that would be featured online.

The holiday is the biggest day on the Christian calendar, remembering the biblical message of Jesus' resurrection after crucifixion. The message is a source of hope for many seeking inspiration while facing the pandemic.