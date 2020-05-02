How black SC leaders plan to bring coronavirus testing to 'the canary in the mine'

With African Americans disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, community leaders are stepping in to ensure that black South Carolina residents have access to testing.

The Movement, a campaign dedicated to equity in testing, economic and health care access, launches Monday with testing at Royal Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Where The Movement will offer testing in Charleston County Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at: May 4: Royal Baptist Church in North Charleston

May 5: Charity Baptist Church in North Charleston

May 6: Fetter Healthcare in Hollywood

May 7: Jane Edwards Elementary School on Edisto Island

May 8: Magistrate Court in Charleston

May 11: St. James Presbyterian in Charleston

May 12: Johns Island Library

May 13: St. James Bethel AME on Wadmalaw Island

May 14: Church of Christ in North Charleston

May 15: Life Center Ministry in North Charleston

May 18: Arabian Temple in North Charleston

May 19: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston

May 20: St. Matthews Baptist Church in North Charleston

"Where the virus mostly affects black people they also have a high incidence of hypertension, diabetes," said the Rev. Nelson Rivers, who organized the program. "The pandemic may not discriminate, but the recovery will."

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control's data indicates that black South Carolinians, barely a quarter of the state's population, account for 43 percent of confirmed cases and over half the fatalities in coronavirus patients statewide.

DHEC has since stopped reporting the racial breakdown of cases, but Rivers said he has known since the statistics were first released in late March that he would have to act. Black South Carolinians were overrepresented in every category except testing.

"There's no institution in the black community with more credibility than the church ... because of the time and the experience we've had," Rivers said. "And going through these (areas), we need folks with credibility."

Greenville-based Precision Genetics has earmarked 10,000 testing kits for the cause, and Federally Qualified Health Centers is helping to coordinate a strategy for majority-black counties along the Interstate 95 corridor, which will be finalized and announced by May 11. The Charity Foundation and the National Action Network paired up to coordinate and expand the program.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, available by walk-up and drive-thru. Churches, libraries, schools and courts have dedicated parking lots to testing for Charleston, North Charleston, Edisto Island, Hollywood, Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island.

Rivers hopes the pandemic will lead authorities to re-examine the disparities that have harmed black Americans for generations but become more widespread since the pandemic tried the country's health care system and decimated its economy. Affordable housing and health care are key to making sure that even communities that struggle economically can weather long-term dangers, he said.

"I am the canary in the mine," Rivers said. "When I get sick, you should get running."

As they tend to parishioners and community members, Rivers plans to gather his fellow clergymen and activists to confront state legislators when they reconvene over the summer and demand they address the disparities that have made the pandemic especially difficult for rural and low-income Palmetto State residents.

One of the reasons testing is so important is to provide proof of what Rivers suspects: the hurdles of accessing preventative health care primed the state's black residents to be decimated by a virus that attacks the lungs and heart.

"In my civil rights, human rights and history I know ... if it's bad, black people get more of it, if it's good black people get less of it in America," Rivers said.

As testing, which requires a physician's referral in South Carolina, becomes more available to the residents who make up a high percentage of the essential personnel asked to continue working through the pandemic, NAN expects a spike in positive results that better reflect health experts' estimates of infection rates.

Testing addresses just a fragment of the increased danger, but NAN plans to sow the seeds for deeper change. The campaign's organizers hope to hand out census and voting information at testing sites, and connect sick or struggling attendees to resources.

"Being black in America ... you have to learn what can be done now and what has to be done later," Rivers said. "This is just the groundwork."

If you have coronavirus symptoms, request screening by calling 1-800-365-7410 or visit fetterCOVID19screening.org.