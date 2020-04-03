How are Charleston area neighborhoods connecting during COVID-19? They are chalking it up.

Chalk is having a moment.

It was once the go-to writing tool of schoolteachers and strategizing coaches. And, while it remains a reliable diversion for the young, its perennial appeal as the maker of hopscotch and asphalt art these days competes mightily with shiny screens and digital bells and whistles.

Soft, gently hued and easily swiped away, chalk was meant for times like the present. With the coronavirus relegating Charleston area residents to their driveways and doorsteps, it seems many are keen to connect by whatever means possible.

While plywood and spray paint might be the preferred media for hurricane-related homespun communications, chalk is the choice for COVID-19. It is covering city sidewalks and surfaces in pastel swaths. Heartening messages and cheery designs are being created throughout the city to encourage others, forging community from a safe social distance.

Kelsey Beyl, a mother of two, posted on Facebook that her Hanahan neighborhood banded together in a good-natured chalk competition. The result was a vibrant visual parade of driveway mermaids bobbing in cresting waves, swirling colorful patterns and more.

There were stirring words of advice, among them: “Wash your hands. Our mom is a nurse feeding the frontline,” "Enjoy the little things," and "We are all in this together."

On Facebook, stories have emerged about children leaving greetings before the doorways of their neighbors, a gesture that could make a world of difference to those feeling isolated by their current stay-at-home status.

There were such messages aplenty elsewhere in Charleston, too. One block had a drawing of Olaf from "Frozen" and read “We miss warm hugs.” On Hasell Street in downtown Charleston, there was a multi-colored appeal: “Go away corona please!” Another downtown chimed in with a “Smile: It’s contagious too!” And still another on the side of a Charleston single house echoed that sentiment with a rainbow and the words "Keep smiling."

Others in Charleston are elevating chalk art to new heights. Stained-glass motifs are all the rage, rendered by first creating geometric patterns from painter’s tape and filling in the resulting triangles in different colors.

Hopscotch is having a heyday, too. Downtown resident Seaton Brown, for instance, makes use of a hopscotch game that has been chalked around Colonial Lake as part of his daily “sanity walk.”

"The innocence of the game compels you to jump along when you see it sketched on the sidewalk," Brown said via email. "It keeps me sane, and I thank the kids who chalk it out each day on Colonial Lake. It's a reminder to appreciate the little things. Oftentimes they are what make the biggest impact."

Then there is Corbett Tripler, a photographer and mother of two who lives in the Fleming neighborhood of James Island. There, she has created a series of outsize tableaux perfectly rendered to transport her neighbors, capturing them within the drawings.

It started when Tripler was hoping to do something creative with her two children and drew a little boat and took a picture of it. A neighbor, Henley Smith, 7, was quite taken with the project, and inspired Tripler to create more.

From there came an Olympic balance beam, meant to entertain the kids in the neighborhood.

"Then we had an adult walk by and say, 'I want to get on it.' "

A trend was born, and now Corbett creates one a week, photographs her neighbors posing in them and posts the photos on their neighborhood Facebook group.

There has been a bright pink surfboard riding a huge wave and a diving board with a beaming yellow sun. Corbett said that next up is a roller coaster. The following week, timed to Easter, she is toying with a concept involving bunny ears and a basket.

Like the chimney sweep Burt in “Mary Poppins,” Corbett's fantastical scenes have conjured just the flights of fancy our homebound souls crave. In doing so, they have also created an uplifting hub in her circular block, one that both children and adults look forward to each week.

"People are smelling the roses and meeting the neighbors — from 6 feet apart, of course," said Tripler, who notes that the chalk drawings illustrate how neighbors are being brought out of their houses for neighborhood strolls and for exercising in ways that they perhaps wouldn't have done before. "It's kind of galvanized the neighborhood in a new way.

"I think during a time like this, little gestures can go so far," Tripler said. "So even if it's not chalk people should just get creative. I think they'll be surprised at how much it touches others."

One thing is certain about chalk. With time, it fades away. With any luck, our current confinement will prove to be temporary, too.