Hotbed of SC's coronavirus outbreak to launch drive-thru testing site

  • Updated
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, also known as COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the United States. File/NIAID-RML via AP

COLUMBIA — Public health officials are activating a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Camden — the area hardest hit by the disease in South Carolina.

Details of the plan, including who is providing the tests, will be announced Thursday, but officials told The Post and Courier that a location at the Kershaw County Mental Health Clinic will be operational next week.

The site at 2611 Liberty Hill Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 23, 25 and 27. Future dates will follow. 

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 60 confirmed cases of the virus, with 25 of them coming from the Kershaw County, just east Columbia. Most have come in Camden, a town of 7,200 where it has spread with person-to-person contact.

Officials including state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Camden, Kershaw County Council Chairman Julian Burns and Kesha Haynes of the Sandhills Medical Foundation are expected to provide more information at a Thursday morning news conference.

Calls have grown for more testing as COVID-19 spreads across the state, reaching 14 counties. Nearly 600 tests have come back negative, state health officials said.

