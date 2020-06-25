Hospitals sound alarm bells as SC coronavirus cases spike along the coast

The coronavirus is infecting far more people around Charleston than ever before. Its spread from person to person is accelerating, and if something doesn’t change, tens of thousands more people could soon be sick.

That is the warning the Medical University of South Carolina delivered this week, more than four months into the coronavirus pandemic as the Lowcountry faces a pivotal moment. Residents can stay home, wear masks in public and keep a distance from others, or cases will continue to grow so quickly that officials will need to reconsider lockdowns.

The Charleston region is seeing its worst outbreak so far. As of Wednesday, MUSC estimates that just over 2,000 people here are infected. That’s five times more than the virus’s initial peak in April, when fewer than 400 people were thought to have it.

If the rate of the virus’ spread doesn’t slow, it will get far worse, and the number of people infected will double every eight or nine days. At that pace, 45,000 people would be fighting infections at the end of July — more than 5 percent of the population sick at the same time.

New testing opportunities Fetter Health Care, a primary care network based in Charleston, is conducting about 200 coronavirus tests per day, a spokeswoman said. All of the testing Fetter offers is free, regardless of health insurance, and it has testing sites scattered throughout the Lowcountry. Patients are receiving results within three days. And on Wednesday, CVS Health announced it would add an additional 13 drive thru testing sites in South Carolina, bringing the pharmacy chain's total to 32. Its tests are also advertised at $0.

If those numbers of people became sick with the coronavirus disease, "that's starting to push the limits" of what hospitals can handle, said Michael Sweat, director of MUSC’s Center for Global Health.

Hospitals are much better prepared today than they were in March, however.

Derrec Becker, spokesman for the S.C. Emergency Management Division, said the state's medical surge plan accounts for 10,000 beds, initially. The state could expand even further beyond that, if needed. The state says it has picked 30 sites to add hospital beds but hasn't needed to use them yet.

Across the state, 881 patients currently lie in hospital beds fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to a Thursday update by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That's an all-time high and nearly double the people hospitalized at the start of the month.

In just one weekend, the Grand Strand hospital group Tidelands Health went from having three COVID-19 patients to 26, said Gayle Resetar, Tidelands' chief operating officer. That is more than the health system has ever had before. Generally, the hospital's resources are not under strain, though it is looking to hire acute care nurses.

"We haven't controlled the spread," Resetar said. "We need to do that or we won't get our lives back to normal."

In Charleston, Roper St. Francis' 33 patients is also a record-high, a spokesman said. MUSC was treating 48 patients as of Thursday afternoon.

Hospitals report having more than enough capability to fight a surge in cases. MUSC's recently vacated children's hospital is just one space designated for a possible surge, and it could house 150 beds. Ventilators and protective gear are in ample supply, Sweat said. But continued rapid growth will erode other key aspects of the coronavirus response, including contact tracing and testing, he added.

The more numbers grow, the less effectively the public health department can trace COVID-19 cases. Sweat said if the public takes responsibility for their actions now, it is less likely officials will be faced with decisions about renewed stay-at-home orders.

"When things get totally out of control, lockdowns get instituted," Sweat said. "It works, but it's incredibly damaging."

DHEC says it has a staff of 475 tracing the contacts of COVID patients, and the agency plans to hire another 600 over the next two weeks as cases increase.

The rising number of hospitalized patients points to an accelerating outbreak of COVID-19 along South Carolina's coast, which has emerged as a hot spot of disease with skyrocketing numbers of known infections.

DHEC says it hasn't identified what factors are causing the virus to spread in Charleston. But it says that "in any location where individuals are choosing to not protect themselves and others, we will expect to see increased cases and more community spread."

So acute is the risk that the governors of Kentucky and West Virginia this week warned of outbreaks forming in their states after residents vacationed in Myrtle Beach. Health officials in Ohio also tied clusters of COVID-19 to the Grand Strand.

"If I were you, I would consider going somewhere else," said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who urged travelers vacationing in Myrtle Beach to get tested once they got home.

The rapid rise in cases is only explained in part by the greater availability of testing for the virus. Despite the increased number of tests being performed, a growing percentage of tests is coming back positive, which indicates that the virus is spreading more readily. The percentage of positive tests is so high that under new rules in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, visitors from South Carolina are required to quarantine themselves on arrival.

Local governments across South Carolina moved this week to take a more active role in tamping down the virus's spread by requiring people to wear face masks in public. Greenville and Columbia led the charge, while in the Lowcountry, Charleston and Mount Pleasant are poised to follow suit. Charleston City Council will vote on the matter Thursday evening.

DHEC expects roughly 31,000 cases statewide by the end of June.

No cure for COVID-19 yet exists. A number of antiviral drugs are being studied. And while found to be effective, plasma treatments require a donation from someone who has recovered from COVID-19, and one donation can only be used to treat between three and four patients.