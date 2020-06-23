Hospitalizations for coronavirus rise in SC as a higher percentage of people test positive

South Carolina continues to log high numbers of coronavirus cases, and there's been a rise in how many patients are receiving treatment in hospitals.

More than 800 people are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday. Testing has increased across the state, with over 350,000 tests performed so far, but the percent of people testing positive has risen sharply. Tuesday marked a high of 17.4 percent of people tested on Monday receiving a positive result.

With cases on the rise, some cities, such as Columbia, are considering emergency ordinances that would require residents to wear masks in public places. On Monday, Greenville passed an ordinance mandating people wear masks inside grocery stores and pharmacies.

Recent case numbers have shot past projections calculated by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. By Saturday, the end of the last full week of case reporting, DHEC projected 22,659 cases, but the number of actual logged cases — 23,756 — surpassed that by more than 1,000 positive tests.

DHEC has projected that around 10,000 additional cases will be confirmed over the next two weeks.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 890

Total number of cases in S.C.: 26,572

Number of new deaths reported: 14

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 673

Number of hospitalized patients: 824

Percent of tests that were positive: 17.4

Total number of tests in S.C.: 352,750

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Tuesday.

Charleston County recorded 211 new cases, while Berkeley County reported 47 and Dorchester County logged 30, according to DHEC.

Where are the COVID-19 hot spots in S.C.?

Charleston County led the state in new cases confirmed on Tuesday, far outpacing any other area of the state.

Horry County had the second-highest number of new cases with 133, according to DHEC. Richalnd County was third with 73 cases.

Deaths

Of the newly deceased patients, 11 were over the age of 65 and lived in Charleston, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lexington, Marlboro and Spartanburg counties. Three were between the ages of 35 and 65 and resided in Beaufort, Chesterfield and Horry counties.

What experts say

Researchers have identified airborne transmission as the No. 1 way the coronavirus spreads.

Wearing a mask in public is the best way to avoid infection, and social distancing isn't enough by itself, according to research published last week.

Officials with DHEC said they are increasing testing with a goal of reaching 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year, a move driven the rising percentage of tests that come back positive.

"When the percent positive is high, it may indicate that there isn't enough testing being performed to capture how much disease is in the community and testing may be focused on people who are more severely ill," DHEC said. "When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."

In the past 28 days, that percentage has risen significantly from a low of 2.8 in the end of May, to a high of 17.4 on Tuesday, according to data from DHEC.

How to protect yourself

In addition to wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and quarantining if sick, DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.

"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.