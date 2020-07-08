Hospitality industry's response to AIDS pandemic offers lessons for SC restaurateurs today

Along with electric company vice presidents and community college deans, public health officials in the mid-1980s were popular fixtures of the weekday lunch club speaking circuit.

Previously, their tales of outbreaks and filth hadn’t been considered the ideal accompaniment to plates of fried chicken and tall glasses of sweet tea. But Rotarians and Lions and Exchange Clubbers were increasingly anxious to understand Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, which by 1985 had infected more than 13,000 Americans, taking mere months to transform young, healthy people into bedridden skeletons, blind and ravaged by sores.

Most news stories about the proliferating disease ended with the same line: “There is no cure.”

In 1981, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first used the term AIDS, mainstream media outlets were apt to dismiss the threat as something for gay men, hemophiliacs, Haitians and intravenous drug users to worry about.

“AIDS is certainly not comparable with the plague,” The News and Courier’s editorial board reassured readers in 1983.

Then the number of victims began multiplying. Women were diagnosed with AIDS. Babies died from it.

“Fear of AIDS has become a kind of disease in itself,” The New York Times reported in 1985, ticking off instances of panic triggered by mosquitoes, half-full glasses of water and toilet seats. “The anxiety has grown despite repeated assertions by public health officials that AIDS is transmitted only through intimate sexual contact or from contaminated needles or other contacts with the blood of infected people.”

That’s no doubt the message that a doctor in southern Louisiana was supposed to convey when he addressed a community group in 1987. According to Baton Rouge’s afternoon paper, he explained it was completely safe to live or work with a person who has AIDS.

After he finished talking, an audience member posed a question: If the doctor could choose between two excellent restaurants, one of which was rumored to have a few AIDS cases among its employees, where would he go to dinner?

The doctor equivocated only briefly. He would patronize the restaurant where the waiters weren’t suspected of having AIDS.

Restaurant focus

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, scientific researchers and cultural commentators have talked about its parallels with the early days of AIDS, zeroing in on similarities in uncertainties, outlook and preventive strategies. But one of the main ways in which AIDS and coronavirus are alike is that collective grappling with the lethal disease has largely played out in restaurants.

To be sure, the situations aren’t precisely the same. As AIDS educators told the worried public again and again, you can’t get AIDS because someone breathes, coughs or sneezes on you, which is a fairly decent overview of how to contract COVID-19. In other words, while the risk of picking up AIDS in a restaurant is nil, the risk of coming home from a crowded bar or enclosed dining room with coronavirus is real and significant.

Still, despite the vast difference in medical facts, restaurateurs initially responded to AIDS in much the way that restaurant owners are now responding to COVID-19.

Scholars later described it as “more reactive than proactive,” concluding that “the hospitality industry seems to prefer to address AIDS quietly and especially in such a way that it will not cause panic among workers or patrons.”

Eventually, the hospitality sector shifted its tactics. And to overcome current customer fears, and the economic cost associated with them, the industry may need to do so again.

Pandemic panic

From the moment that AIDS entered public discourse, Americans were concerned about restaurants.

Two of the nine questions featured in a 1983 Miami Herald column published under the agitating headline of “Where will the killer disease strike next?” explicitly took up the matter of eating in public, including, “Can I get it from a restaurant waiter or from eating food prepared by a kitchen worker who might have AIDS and cut himself or herself?”

At that point, the CDC could only offer a qualified "no," which sounded too much like "yes" to extremely nervous diners.

Hysteria-stoking stories, such as The New York Post’s front-page report on a school cook’s death from AIDS, titled “He Chopped Green Beans & Roast Beef,” didn’t help. When a gaunt man approached the salad bar at a West Hollywood, Calif., cafe, another patron pointed and screamed, “We’ll get AIDS!” causing customers to scamper.

For people who weren’t shooting up heroin or engaging in unsafe sex, restaurants had emerged as the nexus of terror.

Restaurant Business in 1985 reported it wasn’t able to quantify the loss of revenue attributable to AIDS fears. “The situation seems to be measured more in terms of gut feel than actual numbers,” the trade publication ruled.

While there were exceptions, such as the Chambersburg, Pa., restaurant which lost $2,000 a week (or $4,500 in 2020 dollars) after a former employee hinted that a gay bartender there had AIDS, the notion that customers were keeping their distance because of AIDS hinged mostly on anecdotes and educated guesses.

And as AIDS paranoia peaked, with otherwise savvy people swapping urban myths about AIDS Mary, those anecdotes mounted. According to The Village Voice, managers at several New York City restaurants coached servers to adopt stereotypically masculine mannerisms because they were sure diners were cancelling reservations out of homophobia.

The CDC around that time issued a poster of a server’s hand hoisting a very ‘80s-looking salad, with black olives and button mushrooms: The slogan read, “You Won’t Get AIDS in a Restaurant.”

Still, more than one out of three American adults surveyed by the agency in 1988 said it was “very likely or somewhat likely” that a person could get AIDS by eating at a restaurant where the cook had AIDS. Restaurant Business characterized the mindset as “extremely deleterious,” which is a fancy way of saying that widespread ignorance could spell serious trouble in the years ahead.

Out of sight

Yet restaurant owners didn’t rush to correct misconceptions. Instead, they placed record-setting orders for plastic gloves and beard nets, desperate to demonstrate that their kitchens were no-transmission zones. They made a show of scrubbing and sanitizing, perhaps experimenting with fraudulent products such as Safe & Sure spray and Germ-Away towelettes, pitched as a method to wipe the AIDS away.

They also tried mightily to pretend the epidemic didn’t exist.

An executive vice president of the North Carolina Restaurant Association in 1992 outlined the “typical strategy” for dealing with an infected employee: “Pay his or her full wage in return for a promise to leave town on the next bus.”

Employee complaints about discrimination went nowhere, in part because the disease was so uniformly devastating before the federal government in 1987 approved the first AIDS drug.

A Virginia attorney that same year told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that all his clients who had sued over AIDS bias died before a judge or jury could hear the case. (He did win a $360 settlement for a Domino’s Pizza worker who was sent home with a business card saying he was being disciplined for possibly having AIDS.)

Members of the New Jersey Restaurant Association were advised to keep quiet about AIDS, rather than “overreact and needlessly plant fear in the customer’s mind.” The National Restaurant Association endorsed the same approach, reminding members how important it was “that the industry does not focus attention on itself.”

As late as 1991, when one restaurant company dared to challenge the orthodoxy, it was featured in The Wall Street Journal.

DAKA, a Boston-based cafeteria operations firm which later merged with Fuddruckers, was the only one of the NRA’s 18,000 members to oppose an American with Disabilities Act amendment which would have given food-service companies the right to fire employees with AIDS. DAKA also set up an AIDS hotline for its workers and covered the cost of AIDS-related healthcare.

“We’ve taken (AIDS) out of the closet,” DAKA’s chairman proudly told a reporter.

But DAKA’s actions weren’t undertaken with a lounge singer crooning “Ain’t Misbehavin’” in the background. That bit of showmanship belonged to another restaurant’s effort to openly confront the crisis in its midst.

Bon Appetit

Herb Finger was working as a caterer when a glitzy new restaurant in Fair Oaks, Calif., hired him to run its kitchen. Almost immediately, he picked up the nickname “Sacramento’s Celebrity Chef,” which he used to promote a microwave brand on the local midday news.

“Women would stop him in the supermarket to tell him they had sent in for his recipes, and how much they loved him,” his partner Richard Fullmer wrote in his memoir.

Finger only lasted one year at Bon Appetit. In 1982, his boss allegedly started a fire which Finger believed was supposed to signal that he and his two sous chefs, both of whom were also gay, weren’t welcome at the restaurant. All of them gave notice and left.

A few years later, Finger got sick. “Word got out very quickly that Sacramento’s Celebrity Chef had AIDS,” Varden wrote. He died by assisted suicide in 1987.

Finger’s death made the national news. And the next day, even though Finger hadn’t worked at Bon Appetit for five years, and even though the restaurant had since changed hands, nearly every time that new owner Ralph Granthem picked up the phone, it was a guest calling to cancel a reservation.

Other calls were from cranks. “Hey, I hear you’ve got AIDS on the menu,” they’d say before hanging up.

Only two guests dined in Bon Appetit’s 100-seat dining room that night.

Soon thereafter, Kenneth Kizer booked a table. California’s top health official had read about Bon Appetit’s predicament, and decided it was an opportunity to educate the public. With seven television cameras pointed at him, he and 20 staff members feasted on lobster quenelles and broiled Norwegian salmon with raspberry hollandaise sauce.

“We want to show you don’t get AIDS from eating food,” Kizer told assembled reporters, much to the relief of the California Restaurant Association, which was already bracing for more industry AIDS deaths.

“To assume (it won’t) happen again would be folly,” the group’s vice president said.

'Kiss the HIV+ Cook'

Bon Appetit’s triumphant recovery from “anti-AIDS rage” made the Today show and helped pave the way for restaurants acknowledging AIDS instead of concealing it.

Granted, Kizer’s French supper was not as influential as, say, Magic Johnson’s disclosure of his HIV-positive status in changing the course of conversations about AIDS. But it was a precursor of sorts to three dozen Philadelphia restaurants in 1991 signing on to donate 50 percent of their proceeds from one night’s service to AIDS relief. Dining Out for Life has since raised millions of dollars at restaurants across the country.

More recently, Toronto activists in 2017 opened “Canada’s first HIV-positive restaurant,” staffed by 14 HIV-positive chefs. While cooking, they wore aprons with messages such as “Kiss the HIV+ Cook” and “I got HIV from pasta, said no one ever.”

At this point, South Carolina restaurants are still in the first stage of reckoning with the coronavirus, which means their owners are trying to act as though nothing has changed: Many of them are seemingly operating under the premise that good food and drink can help guests forget their COVID-19 cares.

That attitude is apparent when restaurants refuse to close in the face of multiple employee cases; put out press releases touting a newly installed “full-service bar with hand-squeezed juices” and seat people indoors at close range.

For countless Lowcountry restaurants, the back-to-business formula is “just as it always was, plus enhanced cleaning protocols.”

If the AIDS epidemic is any guide, though, not talking about a problem isn’t a guarantee it will suddenly disappear. Owners here may want to look into chef aprons that say “Don’t remove your mask.”