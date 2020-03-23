Hospital in SC coronavirus hot spot asks for handmade masks as pandemic strains supplies

Two weeks into South Carolina’s worst outbreak of the new coronavirus, Camden’s hospital turned to an unlikely source for help: a fabric shop.

The hospital, KershawHealth, was bracing for shortages of masks for its doctors and nurses as the nation’s medical suppliers were crushed with demand. Bands of volunteers in America’s hard-hit areas had stepped in to sew their own to fill the gap as best they could. Camden sat at an epicenter, too.

So the hospital’s top medical official reached out to an old friend, Todd Warnock, who recently bought Palmetto Stitches and Quilts with his wife, Kelly, herself a nurse practitioner. The hospital needed them to marshal Kershaw County’s quilters and knitters to make hand-sewn surgical masks, even if they weren’t perfect.

The county, which sits squarely in the center of the state near the capital Columbia, has been on the front lines of the virus outbreak since early March. Today the county of about 65,000 people has 54 known cases, more than anywhere else in South Carolina.

But the supply shortages it is facing are not unique. Health care workers around South Carolina and the U.S. have been instructed to reuse the specialized masks that filter out tiny microbes like viruses. Hospitals have asked for donations of basic supplies such as gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer. Gov. Henry McMaster has asked construction companies to part with any masks they have.

“All providers are running low on supplies,” Rick Toomey, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said on Monday.

But few hospitals are yet willing to accept handmade masks, because they aren’t as effective as normal medical-grade gear. Some have turned them away, frustrating the efforts of volunteers eager to lend a hand.

Not in Camden. KershawHealth posted a picture to its Facebook on Monday of a Clemson-themed mask being sewn, with the caption: “The blessings keep flowing! God is so good! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

KershawHealth did not respond to a request for comment about its decision to accept homemade masks.

But its request for them yielded quick results, tapping into the anxious energy of families and retirees who had been cooped up inside.

Todd Warnock said he got the request Saturday and quickly decided to give away kits to make them. By Monday, he said, the store’s staff had put together kits for more than 2,000 masks. They would have made more, but they quickly ran out of elastic and couldn’t find more, encountering yet another supply chain snag.

The masks being made in Camden won’t fully protect medical workers from being infected. Instead, Warnock said he expects nurses and doctors to use them for routine tasks so they can preserve the hospital’s scarce supplies for working with patients who have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

How to help At least two groups in Charleston are organizing production of handmade surgical masks. Both groups are on Facebook: Thrive Charleston Mask Force Sew. Some. Good. The Medical University of South Carolina is accepting donations of medical supplies from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4295 Arco Lane, Charleston. In addition, MUSC and Roper St. Francis are accepting financial contributions. To give, visit http://giving.musc.edu and https://www.rsfhfoundation.org/covid19

"They don’t prevent COVID," Warnock said. "People at the hospital need masks. These are an acceptable alternative."

Elsewhere in the state, hospitals have worried about their adequacy. The Medical University of South Carolina has said it needs to study “when and if these masks may be used safely.” Roper St. Francis Healthcare said it appreciates volunteers’ eagerness to help, but doesn’t think fabric masks would be protective enough.

In the meantime, MUSC said it is planning for “eventual shortages” and making masks on site with 3D printers. Roper has asked its staff to conserve supplies, in part by reusing masks.

But hospitals’ reluctance to take handmade masks has not slowed volunteers, who figure an imperfect mask is better than nothing.

In Charleston, hundreds of crafters have organized online to sew covers for specialized masks in hope of making them last longer, and they have started making surgical masks for less sensitive settings. Some are being made with vacuum cleaners’ filter bags in an effort to make them more effective.

Mackie Krawcheck Moore, who runs the local domestic violence nonprofit Thrive Saves Lives, is organizing one such effort. She said she has received requests from dentists and dialysis clinics — medical offices that are off the virus’s front lines but running short as well. She said she hopes hand-sewn masks can free up more specialized supplies where they’re most needed.

“If no one ends up needing them, then all the better,” said Moore, who is organizing efforts under the name Thrive Charleston Mask Force.

If they are needed, she said, her group and another called Sew. Some. Good. want to be one step ahead. If they aren’t, they can ship them where the need is greater.

After meeting initial resistance, they may be finding some acceptance locally: While MUSC said it won’t use homemade masks without studying their effectiveness first, it plans to accept them as donations in the meantime.

Glenn Smith and MK Wildeman of The Post and Courier contributed to this report.