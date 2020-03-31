Hospital company cutting SC workers' retirement benefits during coronavirus

The parent company of four South Carolina hospitals is temporarily suspending a key retirement benefit for employees to offset lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tenet Healthcare, which locally owns East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, told workers this week that it is postponing match payments to their 401(k) savings plans.

"This is a prudent and thoughtful set of actions we have seen mirrored by other companies," management of the Dallas-based company said in a written notice to employees. "The next several weeks will be challenging until we see the peak level out."

Tenet, a publicly traded company, is also cutting back on non-essential spending to contractors and vendors.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina was approaching 1,000 as of Monday afternoon.

While hospitals are on the front line in the fight to treat COVID-19, many health care systems are under severe financial strain. Many have suspended non-urgent surgeries to protect staff and patients from possible infection but at the cost of sorely needed revenue.

In the Upstate and Midlands, for instance, the nonprofit Prisma Health announced it is furloughing some employees as a result of the pandemic.

A Tenet spokeswoman said in a statement "every effort is being made to help bring us all through this crisis."

"We have made the decision to direct additional resources to meet the increased demand for health care services, address evolving patient needs in our hospitals and protect front-line staff," she said.

The decision to put off contributions to retirement savings plans will be revisited "later in the year."

Tenet runs three other South Carolina hospitals: Hilton Head Hospital in Beaufort County, Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill and Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

The company has about 83,000 workers nationwide.

The company contributed $127 million to its employee 401(k) plans in 2019, according to its annual filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Across companies nationwide, the average employer contribution rate is 4.7 percent, Fidelity Investments reported in 2019.