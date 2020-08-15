Horry, Georgetown counties report one COVID-19 death in 48-hour span

Horry County added one additional coronavirus-related death on Saturday, just 24 hours removed from reporting none on Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The county confirmed 121 new coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday, bringing its total to 8,847. Horry County has 166 deaths to date.

Meanwhile, Georgetown County added no deaths over the past 48 hours, while reporting 22 new coronavirus cases.

In Horry County, hospital beds were at 78 percent capacity, while Georgetown is at 100 percent.

Across South Carolina, there were 986 new cases announced on Saturday, with 51 deaths. That brings the statewide total to 104,784 and 2,156, respectively.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,421.83

Horry: 2,485.87

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.1%

Horry: 7.7%

Probable cases

Georgetown: 3

Horry: 37

Probable deaths

Georgetown:0

Horry: 7