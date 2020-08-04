Horry County shows increase in COVID-19 deaths, reports 8 new deaths

After COVID-19 deaths declined for two days in Horry County, Tuesday's coronavirus daily report showed a stark increase in deaths.

Horry reported eight new deaths, with one dating back to Aug. 1, and gained 43 new coronavirus cases. Out of the eight deaths, six were elderly, one was middle aged and the other was a young adult. Officials are still investigating two deaths in the county.

Horry's totals are now 8,206 cases and 136 deaths.

Georgetown County had no new deaths but reported 11 new cases. Their county total is at 1,318.

South Carolina announced 1,168 new confirmed cases and 52 new deaths, bringing the state case total to 93,064 and 1,774 deaths.

The 52 deaths were reported from Abbeville, Aiken, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richaland, Spartanburg, Union and Williamsburg. 11 of these deaths were reported to be middle aged and one was reported to be a young adult.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that 1,458 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Saturday and of that total, 355 were in the ICU and 254 were on ventilators.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,102.74

Horry: 2,317.55

Percent of deaths vs. state total

Horry: 7.6 percent

Georgetown: 1 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 29

Probable Deaths

Georgetown: 1

Horry: 4