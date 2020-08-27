Horry County sees uptick in coronavirus cases, registers 5th consecutive day with no deaths

COVID-19 cases in Horry County increased by 47 on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

While the county's overall total moved to 9,156, it was the fifth consecutive day that DHEC reported no deaths in Horry County, leaving its total confirmed deaths at 168.

Georgetown County added seven new coronavirus cases, increasing the county total to 1,654 since the start of the pandemic, according to DHEC. The county's death total remains at 36, with one in the past five days.

Hospital bed occupancy rose to 86.4 percent in Horry County, increasing by 3 percent, and Georgetown County remains at full capacity.

South Carolina announced 424 new confirmed cases Thursday and 42 confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 113,107 and 2,494 deaths.

The 42 deaths came from Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Chester, Chesterfield, Colleton, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, Williamsburg and York.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,638.8

Horry: 2,585.85

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.46 percent

Horry: 6.8 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 45

Horry: 83

Probable deaths

Georgetown:1

Horry: 10